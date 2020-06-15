What we know about Hitman 3 – release date, plot, trailer, more

Hitman 3 was announced at Sony's June PlayStation 5 event. The IO Interactive developed title is the final game in the rebooted trilogy, and the conclusion to Agent 47's current story. Here is everything we know about the upcoming PS5, Xbox Series X, & PC release.

Hitman originally released in 2000 on Windows PC, and has been the face of the stealth gaming genre for over two decades. The series got a reboot in 2016 with the critically acclaimed 'World of Assassination' trilogy.

The final chapter will make its wildly anticipated debut on next-gen consoles. Here is everything you need to know about Agent 47's finale, and what to expect from the upcoming IO Interactive developed game.

Hitman 3's next-gen debut

Hitman 3 was officially unveiled alongside the PlayStation 5 during Sony's 'Future of Gaming' event on June 11. Despite its marketing, the title will also be releasing on Xbox Series X and PC, as well as current gen consoles.

The game's announcement was accompanied by a cryptic one minute trailer, which depicts Agent 47 being hunted down. A narrator gives the chilling tagline "it was always going to end like this. Only death awaits."

Plot

Developer IO Interactive revealed more information on their website, stating Hitman 3 would be the end to Agent 47's plot. "HITMAN 3 is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy and takes players around the world on a globetrotting adventure to sprawling sandbox locations," it reads.

The summary also hints further at what we can expect from the release. "Supported by his Agency handler, Diana Burnwood, 47 joins forces with his long-lost friend Lucas Grey. Their ultimate mission is to eliminate the partners of Providence, but they are forced to adapt as their hunt intensifies."

The game will, of course, immediately pick up after the events of its predecessor, but so far not a lot is known about the plot. However, marketing seems to heavily imply themes of "death" – could this be the end of 47?

Features

Players who own the first two games can import all 20+ locations into Hitman 3, essentially bringing the entire trilogy together under one roof.

If you play the entire trilogy from front to back within Hitman 3, progression carries over. In an example given by the devs, "you can unlock an item in Dubai and take it with you to Paris."

Hitman 2 weapon progress and unlocks can be directly carried over to the final game.

It will be a platform for all three releases.

3 will also feature six locations, and at the time of writing, so far only Dubai has been revealed. The entire campaign will be available when the game launches, so players won't have to wait for updates to finish the story. IO has released a gorgeous cinematic trailer to show off the first locale.

Release date

Unlike many next-gen games, Hitman 3 actually has a release window. The final chapter of the current trilogy will make its debut in January 2021. This means it should be out in time for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

At the time of writing, both Sony and Microsoft have not yet confirmed an actual release date for their hardware. Both state Holiday 2020, and if the IO Interactive title is anything to go off of, the future of gaming looks incredible.