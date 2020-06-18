What we know about Arkane Studio's Deathloop – release date & details

Arkane Studios' Deathloop was revealed at Sony's PlayStation 5 event in June. The Groundhog Day-like FPS has players taking out assassins in stylish fashion. Here everything we know about the developer's follow up to Dishonored.

Deathloop was initially unveiled at E3 2019, but on June 11 fans got their first proper look at the FPS at Sony's 'Future of Gaming' event. The new title was a standout announcement at the conference, as its stylish trailer showed off its stunning visuals and epic gameplay

The cinematic shooter is Arkane Studios' first release since Dishonored 2 in 2016, and will be a timed exclusive for the PlayStation 5 before eventually coming to other platforms in the future. Here is what you need to know about the wildly anticipated shooter.

Deathloop revealed at PlayStation 5 event

While teased back in 2019, Deathloop had its official media blowout at Sony's PS5 event as a timed exclusive. The FPS has players controlling a character trapped in a time loop where death results in the protagonist coming back to life.

Read More: Cyberpunk 2077 delayed until November



The reveal was accompanied by a jaw-dropping trailer which oozes with a Grindhouse-like cinematic aesthetic that could easily be mistaken for a Quentin Tarantino movie. Fans of Dishonored are in luck as it looks like an evolution of the franchise's addicting gameplay.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mc2hz3LJhTY

What is the game about?

In a summary posted on Bethesda's website, the post describes the story as being one of survival. Players will control a character named Colt, who finds himself on Blackreef island. The mysterious location and all of is inhabitants are surrounded by a time loop.

According to the publisher, the character has to kill eight other assassins before midnight or else the loop starts over each day. The protagonist will be squaring off with Julianna Blake, a deadly assassin that doesn't want the time anomaly to end and will do anything to stop you.

Not much more is known about the plot outside of the trailer's narration and the summary. However, it appears the main character will be hunted down relentlessly throughout by the island's citizens. The title also relies on players dying and learning new bits each time they come back to life.

Features

According to Bethesda, Deathloop will run at 4k/60 FPS at launch. The title also has a PVP mode where players can control rival Julianna, and raid another player's game. If the option is disabled, Julianna will hunt you down but as an NPC. Both Colt and Julianna have "access to a powerful range of customizable weapons and abilities, and you can outfit them to suit your preferred playstyle." And each character has different abilities, such as Colt who can hack and come back from death, and the female assassin "can take on the appearance of any NPC."

In the trailer, we get a glimpse of Colt's powers as he uses telekinesis to throw his enemies across the room. Similar to Dishonored 2, you will have to juggle between weapons and special powers to find the best combo to devastate your foes. Arkane Studios promises that the AAA title will offer both stealth gameplay, as well as over-the-top gun action.

The developer reiterated that each loop will reveal new hints and information. While it is is an action-packed FPS, its story has puzzle elements of trying to piece together everything, and dying each time will be a part of that process. The main protagonist will be the hunted, as well as the hunter.

Release date

While the trailer did not have a release date listed, Bethesda's official site states that the title will make its debut on the PS5 in Holiday 2020 alongside PC. The time window seems to line up with PlayStation 5's current release window.

With Arkane Studios' latest game dropping around the same time, it seems very likely that this could be a launch title. Given the FPS's gorgeous visuals and cinematic aesthetic, Deathloop is shaping up to be a great entryway into next gen.