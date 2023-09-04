What to do with Flimsy Hammers in Sea of Stars: Endgame secret explained

Through your adventures in Sea of Stars, you’ll no doubt stumble upon a few Flimsy Hammers. But what exactly are they for and how do you use them? Here’s a full guide on perhaps the biggest endgame secret.

Much like its JRPG inspirations, Sea of Stars is a big game. It’ll take you a few dozen hours to see mostly everything and even then, different endings, various secrets, and a few big surprises are all still waiting to be uncovered.

One such surprise revolves around the mysterious Flimsy Hammers. If you’re on a completionist run, you’ll likely have a few of these in your inventory before long. But what exactly can they be used for? It turns out it’s perhaps the game’s best-kept secret.

So, if you’ve got your hands on a few Flimsy Hammers in Sea of Stars and you’re wondering what to do with them, look no further.

Sabotage Studio You’ll have to become a Wheels master to acquire all four Flimsy Hammers in Sea of Stars.

Where to find all 4 Flimsy Hammers in Sea of Stars

Before you can use the Flimsy Hammers, you first need to make sure you have the full set. There are four Flimsy Hammers in total and here’s where you can find them all:

Catch all 23 species of fish. When complete, speak to the Master Fisherman in Mirth.

Defeat every Wheels Champion and then defeat The Watchmaker.

Complete all 11 Question Packs on both Casual and Expert difficulty. You can find the Quiz Master in the Town of Lucent.

Defeat the final boss in the True Ending.

How to use Flimsy Hammers in Sea of Stars

To use your Flimsy Hammers, head to the Crypt on Mirth. While this area highlights the many hundreds of Kickstarter backers, it also hides one of the game’s biggest secrets.

Speak to the Crypt Walker to teleport to a specific room in the Crypt. Give him the following code: 361241.

When inside the correct room, you’ll then notice one particular tombstone that happens to be broken. From the entry point, you can find this broken tombstone in the fourth row on the right-hand side.

Stand in front of the broken tombstone and use your Mistral Bracelet to blow it backward. This will reveal a secret passage you can now access through a ladder under the tombstone’s original location.

Head down the ladder and push forward. Along the way, you’ll be interrupted by four ‘flimsy’ looking walls. What better tool to smash through them with than your Flimsy Hammers?

Continue forward and you’ll eventually find a secret well worth the effort. We won’t spoil it directly here for you, as we highly recommend checking it all out for yourself.