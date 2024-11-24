What to do with broken weapons in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

In the harsh and unforgiving world of Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl (stylised as S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2), it might seem like the sensible option to pick up absolutely everything you come across. In one of the more interesting nuances of the game’s systems, you’re actually better off leaving broken weapons behind.

Stalker 2 features a degradation system that affects all of the weapons and armor that players use in the game. When you fire your favorite rifle, it slightly worsens its condition. As this gets worse, the gun is more likely to jam or malfunction.

That feature makes regular maintenance of your gear a necessity, and you might think those repairs can, in part, be funded by selling other weapons you find in the world. Unfortunately, traders in the zone won’t buy equipment in poor condition, and it isn’t cost effective to repair them and then sell them on.

So what’s the point in those damaged weapons being available to players? Well, there’s one thing you should be doing every time.

Loot the guns for ammo but leave the weapon behind

Dexerto/GSC Game World

When you kill an enemy or find a weapon lying around, check its condition. If it has a cracked red shield symbol, you’ll want to leave it behind. Before you do, make sure to unload the weapon of all of its ammo.

Ammunition is one of the main areas where you can save precious Coupons, simply by being diligent in the way you collect it, rather than buying it from traders. If the weapon you find has a cracked yellow shield or no symbol at all, you’ll want to add it to your inventory as a potential item to sell.

As mentioned earlier, repairing weapons that you intend to immediately sell is the worst thing you can do. The cost of repairs will vastly outstrip the amount you can trade the gun for, so don’t get burnt by that (as I did).

That’s all there is to do with broken weapons in the current Stalker 2 build! Make sure to check out our guide to making money in the Zone, or how to fast travel if you’re looking to avoid the worst of its dangers.