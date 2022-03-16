What time does Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands launch? Preload & global release times

The release of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is right around the corner, and Borderlands fans are itching for another round of Bunkers & Badasses. Here’s the exact date and time players can hop in on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, depending on their region.

Following the success of Borderlands 2’s Assault on Dragon Keep DLC, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands invites fans back to the table for another roll of the dice, this time as a fully-fledged standalone title.

After the brutal difficulty of Elden Ring, and the world-ending story of Horizon Forbidden West, more of the Borderlands series’ trademark silliness could be just what gamers are craving at this point in the year.

For long-time fans of the franchise, this spin-off is arguably one of the most-anticipated releases in 2022, and thankfully the wait is almost over. Here are the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands release times across the regions, as well as details on when preloading is available.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Release time & date PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

For the majority of the world, Tiny Tiny’s Wonderlands on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One will go live on Friday, March 25 at midnight (00:00 AM) in your respective region. This means that players will gain access slightly earlier or later depending on their time zone works.

The only expectation to this rule is those living in the United States in areas covered by Pacific Time, who will begin looting and shooting from 21:00 PDT on March 24.

Given that players around the globe will be starting the game at very different times, we advise that anyone looking to go in completely blind avoids social media in the hours leading up to launch to avoid spoilers.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Release time & date PC

The release times for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on PC are far more scattered than on PlayStation and Xbox, with the launch coming more than 12 hours earlier in some regions compared to others.

Here’s the full breakdown of when players can load into the game on PC:

Time zone Release time Pacific Time March 24 – 4:00 PM PT Eastern Time March 24 – 7:00 PM ET Brasilia Time March 24 – 8:00 PM BRT Greenwich Mean Time March 24 – 11:00 PM GMT Central European Time March 25 – 12:00 AM CET South Africa Standard Time March 25 – 01:00 AM SAST Moscow Standard Time March 25 – 02:00 AM MSK Singapore Time

March 25 – 07:00 AM SGT Japan Standard Time March 25 – 08:00 AM JST Australian Eastern Time March 25 – 10:00 AM AET New Zealand Daylight Time March 25 – 12:00 PM NZDT

Can you preload Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

Although official preload details are not available, we fully expect that players will be able to download the game file ahead of launch to get them into the action as soon as possible.

Most games can be preloaded 48 hours before the release date, so don’t be surprised to see Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands follow the same schedule.

We will update this section as soon as Gearbox or 2K release the exact dates that preloading will become available.

Those were all of the release dates and times you need to know for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands based on your region. Make sure you take a look at our preview ahead of launch to understand how the game looks and plays.