What time does Elden Ring Launch? Preload, release date & time

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have finally confirmed the release times and preload details for Elden Ring, so here’s everything you need to know about when you can hop in for the first time.

After nearly three years since its first reveal, Elden Ring is nearly upon us and players can’t wait to drop into the Lands Between for dozens of hours of punishment.

Treading new ground this time, FromSoftware have teamed up with George R.R. Martin to take their brutal formula of challenging combat and intriguing lore and apply it to a sprawling open world.

For die-hard fans of the likes of Dark Souls and Bloodbourne, Elden Ring is 2022s biggest release, and they’re itching to finally get their hands on it. If you’re one of those desperately waiting, here are the Elden Ring release times across all regions, as well as preload details.

Elden Ring: Release time & date console

For most of the world, Elden Ring launches on February 25 at midnight (00:00AM) in your respective region, if you’re planning to play on consoles.

The only exceptions are those living in the USA on Pacific Time and Central Time, who will gain access slightly earlier at 9 PM PST / 11 PM CT.

This obviously means that players around the globe will be loading into Elden Ring at different times, so we recommend avoiding social media in the 24 hours leading up to release to avoid spoilers.

Elden Ring: Release date & time PC

The release dates and times on PC aren’t as uniform as they are on consoles, as some will be able to play before midnight and others will have to wait a little longer.

Here’s a full breakdown of the Elden Ring PC release dates and times across different regions:

Pacific Time

Feb 24 – 3:00 PM PT

Central Time

Feb 24 – 5:00 PM CT

Eastern Time

Feb 24 – 6:00 PM ET

Colombia Time

Feb 24 – 6:00 PM COT

Brasilia Time

Feb 24 – 8:00 PM BRT

Greenwich Mean Time

Feb 24 – 11:00 PM GMT

Central European Time

Feb 25 – 12:00 AM CET

Eastern European Time

Feb 25 – 01:00 AM EET

South Africa Standard Time

Feb 25 – 01:00 AM SAST

Moscow Standard Time

Feb 25 – 02:00 AM MSK

Arabia Standard Time

PC: Feb 25 – 02:00 AM AST

Gulf Standard Time

PC: Feb 25 – 03:00 AM GST

UTC+7

Feb 25 – 06:00 AM UTC+7

UTC+8

Feb 25 – 07:00 AM UTC+8

Korea Standard Time

Feb 25 – 08:00 AM KST

Japan Standard Time

Feb 25 – 08:00 AM JST

Australian Eastern Daylight Time

Feb 25 – 10:00 AM AEDT

New Zealand Daylight Time

PC: Feb 25 – 12:00 PM NZDT

Can you preload Elden Ring?

Simply put, yes, you can begin preloading Elden Ring 48 hours before it launches in your timezone.

To preload, you need to have preordered the game. Once your digital copy is secured, all you have to do is head over to your library on whichever platform you play on and hit download.

If you’re planning on tackling the Lands Between as soon as possible we strongly recommended getting ahead of the game, as the game’s file size is clocking in at around 49 GB on Xbox and 45 GB on PlayStation platforms.

The size of the PC version is yet to be officially confirmed, but the requirements ask players to keep 60 GB of memory clear.

That was everything you need to know about when you can finally get your tarnished hands on Elden Ring. For more on FromSoftware’s latest title, head over to our dedicated page.