What is today’s Jumble? Answers & hints guide (May 26)

Struggling to figure out today’s Jumble answers? Here’s all the hints you’ll need to work it out – as well as a list of previous daily Jumble answers for inspiration.

Jumble is an online word-based puzzle game that challenges players to solve a selection of anagrams each day. Some puzzles are easier than others, so looking at hints can be a great way to solve them if you’re completely stuck.

Below, we’ve provided some hints to help you work out the solution to today’s puzzle, but we’ve also provided the answer if you’re here just to know what that is. We’ve also included the answers to all of May 2022’s previous daily Jumble puzzles.

Jumble hints for today’s answers (May 26)

Here are some hints to help you guess today’s Jumble puzzle:

FRUGF – Short-tempered and unfriendly

Short-tempered and unfriendly SOIEP – Unmoving and balanced

Unmoving and balanced TPYAAH – Uncaring

Uncaring DRNEOT – Mice and rats

Mice and rats Cartoon answer: Small horse that needs to pay money

Hopefully, that’s helped you guess today’s Jumble! If you still can’t get it, check out the answers below.

What are today’s Jumble answers? (May 26)

If you haven’t managed to guess yet, the answers to today’s Jumble are:

FRUGF – GRUFF

GRUFF SOIEP – POISE

POISE TPYAAH – APATHY

APATHY DRNEOT – RODENT

RODENT Cartoon answer: Pony up for it

Were you close? Or did you have no clue?

Either way, come back tomorrow when we’ll have the next set of Jumble hints and answers.

Previous Jumble answers

Here are some of the previous songs that have been featured in Jumble:

Date Jumble answer May 25, 2022 RHILW – WHIRL RNIKB – BRINK TCIXEE – EXCITE GEEANT – NEGATE Cartoon answer: In their wake May 24, 2022 NHBCE – BENCH PHGRA – GRAPH CUDEER – REDUCE YNSGIA – SAYING Cartoon answer: Search engine May 23, 2022 SYHKU – HUSKY LECRI – RELIC GHLIPT – PLIGHT TSLEET – SETTLE Cartoon answer: Sleep tight May 22, 2022 TRETEH – TETHER SSALPH – SPLASH RFTEGO – FORGET SKGATE – GASKET RAITMU – ATRIUM TIUSAH – HIATUS Cartoon answer: High shelf esteem May 21, 2022 LMITI – LIMIT MPIYL – IMPLY GNOREL – LONGER WGLEGA – WAGGLE Cartoon answer: Willie Nilly May 20, 2022 OLIOG – IGLOO HSSOL – SLOSH GONING – NOGGIN APOUTI – UTOPIA Cartoon answer: Last so long May 19, 2022 SUTCO – SCOUT KRIHE – HIKER ODIRNO – INDOOR GHUTTA – TAUGHT Cartoon answer: Short changed May 18, 2022 RGEEV – VERGE RAYRA – ARRAY WINUDN – UNWIND ABOHIP – PHOBIA Cartoon answer: Ponder-ring May 17, 2022 ELTFE – FLEET MYLIS – SLIMY RWLAPS – SPRAWL GATUEO – OUTAGE Cartoon answer: Passage of time May 16, 2022 WAAER – AWARE NMISU – MINUS OBBANO – BABOON FDEATE – DEFEAT Cartoon answer: Maine road May 15, 2022 CNUIDT – INDUCT DCLOED – CODDLE LIFUAB – FIBULA TGONET – GOTTEN GRINOI – ORIGIN QUUIEN – UNIQUE Cartoon answer: Inclined to agree May 14, 2022 SSSYA – SASSY INFLA – FINAL RMWARO – MARROW LTELAR –TALLER Cartoon answer: Airfares to soar May 13, 2022 LPXEE – EXPEL RYNVE – NERVY DIAHOR – HAIRDO DUNOFE – FONDUE Cartoon answer: Expounded May 12, 2022 NIHEW – WHINE IMLTI – LIMIT GASUYR – SUGARY RTFEHA – FATHER Cartoon answer: Final straw May 11, 2022 KANTE = TAKEN NSUYN = SUNNY TOXCEI = EXOTIC ZLARIE = LAZIER Cartoon Answer Next in lion May 10, 2022 SHIKW – WHISK XIYTS – SIXTY LHNIEA – INHALE MSUREM – SUMMER Cartoon answer: Mess with him May 9, 2022 GTIFH – FIGHT CNHIF – FINCH RYCLEE – CELERY SRAOBB – ABSORB Cartoon answer: Branch office May 8, 2022 ZATSAN – STANZA ROPUSO – POROUS VIRRDE – DRIVER PWNHEE – NEPHEW ZNEEES – SNEEZE CFEEFT – EFFECT Cartoon answer: Presented presents May 7, 2022 PMEOT – TEMPO LOYMD – MOLDY RWLEYA – LAWYER DONLEO – NOODLE Cartoon answer: Roll model May 6, 2022 KCKAN – KNACK TOLGA – GLOAT RAYNTO – NOTARY YETLIV – LEVITY Cartoon answer: Taking atoll May 5, 2022 ARKPN – PRANK SRUHC – CRUSH UCPLST – SCULPT PINANK – NAPKIN Cartoon answer: Pick up trucks May 4, 2022 VRREI – RIVER HWONS – SHOWN VITANE – NATIVE MTFOHA – FATHOM Cartoon answer: Set in motion May 3, 2022 LCXEE – EXCEL SCAEE – CEASE PCNOOH – PONCHO PSIRTC – SCRIPT Cartoon answer: At his expense May 2, 2022 KOPRE – POKER RSEDS – DRESS SACION – CASINO ELYPES – SLEEPY Cartoon answer: Depression May 1, 2022 LGGGEA – GAGGLE TATETS – ATTEST BGOLNO – OBLONG LNAGOL – GALLON LIRASO – SAILOR ULFETI – FUTILE Cartoon answer: Still going

We’ll add to the list of Jumble answers on a daily basis throughout May 2022.

So there you have it, today’s Jumble answers and all the hints you’ll need to solve it.

For more daily answers to puzzle games and more, check out some of our guides below:

