What is today’s Jumble? Answers & hints guide (May 26)

Published: 26/May/2022 17:15

by Sam Smith
Struggling to figure out today’s Jumble answers? Here’s all the hints you’ll need to work it out – as well as a list of previous daily Jumble answers for inspiration.

Jumble is an online word-based puzzle game that challenges players to solve a selection of anagrams each day. Some puzzles are easier than others, so looking at hints can be a great way to solve them if you’re completely stuck.

Below, we’ve provided some hints to help you work out the solution to today’s puzzle, but we’ve also provided the answer if you’re here just to know what that is. We’ve also included the answers to all of May 2022’s previous daily Jumble puzzles.

Contents

Jumble has been around since the 1950s.

Jumble hints for today’s answers (May 26)

Here are some hints to help you guess today’s Jumble puzzle:

  • FRUGF – Short-tempered and unfriendly
  • SOIEP – Unmoving and balanced
  • TPYAAH – Uncaring
  • DRNEOT – Mice and rats
  • Cartoon answer: Small horse that needs to pay money

Hopefully, that’s helped you guess today’s Jumble! If you still can’t get it, check out the answers below.

What are today’s Jumble answers? (May 26)

If you haven’t managed to guess yet, the answers to today’s Jumble are:

  • FRUGF – GRUFF
  • SOIEP – POISE
  • TPYAAH – APATHY
  • DRNEOT – RODENT
  • Cartoon answer: Pony up for it

Were you close? Or did you have no clue?

Either way, come back tomorrow when we’ll have the next set of Jumble hints and answers.

Players have 24 hours to solve every Jumble puzzle.

Previous Jumble answers

Here are some of the previous songs that have been featured in Jumble:

Date Jumble answer
May 25, 2022 RHILW – WHIRL

RNIKB – BRINK

TCIXEE – EXCITE

GEEANT – NEGATE

Cartoon answer: In their wake
May 24, 2022 NHBCE – BENCH

PHGRA – GRAPH

CUDEER – REDUCE

YNSGIA – SAYING

Cartoon answer: Search engine
May 23, 2022 SYHKU – HUSKY

LECRI – RELIC

GHLIPT – PLIGHT

TSLEET – SETTLE

Cartoon answer: Sleep tight
May 22, 2022 TRETEH – TETHER

SSALPH – SPLASH

RFTEGO – FORGET

SKGATE – GASKET

RAITMU – ATRIUM

TIUSAH – HIATUS

Cartoon answer: High shelf esteem
May 21, 2022 LMITI – LIMIT

MPIYL – IMPLY

GNOREL – LONGER

WGLEGA – WAGGLE

Cartoon answer: Willie Nilly
May 20, 2022 OLIOG – IGLOO

HSSOL – SLOSH

GONING – NOGGIN

APOUTI – UTOPIA

Cartoon answer: Last so long
May 19, 2022 SUTCO – SCOUT

KRIHE – HIKER

ODIRNO – INDOOR

GHUTTA – TAUGHT

Cartoon answer: Short changed
May 18, 2022 RGEEV – VERGE

RAYRA – ARRAY

WINUDN – UNWIND

ABOHIP – PHOBIA

Cartoon answer: Ponder-ring
May 17, 2022 ELTFE – FLEET

MYLIS – SLIMY

RWLAPS – SPRAWL

GATUEO – OUTAGE

Cartoon answer: Passage of time
May 16, 2022 WAAER – AWARE

NMISU – MINUS

OBBANO – BABOON

FDEATE – DEFEAT

Cartoon answer: Maine road
May 15, 2022 CNUIDT – INDUCT

DCLOED – CODDLE

LIFUAB – FIBULA

TGONET – GOTTEN

GRINOI – ORIGIN

QUUIEN – UNIQUE

Cartoon answer: Inclined to agree
May 14, 2022 SSSYA – SASSY

INFLA – FINAL

RMWARO – MARROW

LTELAR –TALLER

Cartoon answer: Airfares to soar
May 13, 2022 LPXEE – EXPEL

RYNVE – NERVY

DIAHOR – HAIRDO

DUNOFE – FONDUE

Cartoon answer: Expounded
May 12, 2022 NIHEW – WHINE

IMLTI – LIMIT

GASUYR – SUGARY

RTFEHA – FATHER

Cartoon answer: Final straw
May 11, 2022 KANTE = TAKEN

NSUYN = SUNNY

TOXCEI = EXOTIC

ZLARIE = LAZIER

  Cartoon Answer Next in lion
May 10, 2022 SHIKW – WHISK

XIYTS – SIXTY

LHNIEA – INHALE

MSUREM – SUMMER

Cartoon answer: Mess with him
May 9, 2022 GTIFH – FIGHT

CNHIF – FINCH

RYCLEE – CELERY

SRAOBB – ABSORB

Cartoon answer: Branch office
May 8, 2022 ZATSAN – STANZA

ROPUSO – POROUS

VIRRDE – DRIVER

PWNHEE – NEPHEW

ZNEEES – SNEEZE

CFEEFT – EFFECT

Cartoon answer: Presented presents
May 7, 2022 PMEOT – TEMPO

LOYMD – MOLDY

RWLEYA – LAWYER

DONLEO – NOODLE

Cartoon answer: Roll model
May 6, 2022 KCKAN – KNACK

TOLGA – GLOAT

RAYNTO – NOTARY

YETLIV – LEVITY

Cartoon answer: Taking atoll
May 5, 2022 ARKPN – PRANK

SRUHC – CRUSH

UCPLST – SCULPT

PINANK – NAPKIN

Cartoon answer: Pick up trucks
May 4, 2022 VRREI – RIVER

HWONS – SHOWN

VITANE – NATIVE

MTFOHA – FATHOM

Cartoon answer: Set in motion
May 3, 2022 LCXEE – EXCEL

SCAEE – CEASE

PCNOOH – PONCHO

PSIRTC – SCRIPT

Cartoon answer: At his expense
May 2, 2022 KOPRE – POKER

RSEDS – DRESS

SACION – CASINO

ELYPES – SLEEPY

Cartoon answer: Depression
May 1, 2022 LGGGEA – GAGGLE

TATETS – ATTEST

BGOLNO – OBLONG

LNAGOL – GALLON

LIRASO – SAILOR

ULFETI – FUTILE

Cartoon answer: Still going

We’ll add to the list of Jumble answers on a daily basis throughout May 2022.

So there you have it, today’s Jumble answers and all the hints you’ll need to solve it.

For more daily answers to puzzle games and more, check out some of our guides below:

