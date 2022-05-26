What is today’s Jumble? Answers & hints guide (May 26)

Struggling to figure out today’s Jumble answers? Here’s all the hints you’ll need to work it out – as well as a list of previous daily Jumble answers for inspiration.
Jumble is an online word-based puzzle game that challenges players to solve a selection of anagrams each day. Some puzzles are easier than others, so looking at hints can be a great way to solve them if you’re completely stuck.
Below, we’ve provided some hints to help you work out the solution to today’s puzzle, but we’ve also provided the answer if you’re here just to know what that is. We’ve also included the answers to all of May 2022’s previous daily Jumble puzzles.
Jumble hints for today’s answers (May 26)
Here are some hints to help you guess today’s Jumble puzzle:
- FRUGF – Short-tempered and unfriendly
- SOIEP – Unmoving and balanced
- TPYAAH – Uncaring
- DRNEOT – Mice and rats
- Cartoon answer: Small horse that needs to pay money
Hopefully, that’s helped you guess today’s Jumble! If you still can’t get it, check out the answers below.
What are today’s Jumble answers? (May 26)
If you haven’t managed to guess yet, the answers to today’s Jumble are:
- FRUGF – GRUFF
- SOIEP – POISE
- TPYAAH – APATHY
- DRNEOT – RODENT
- Cartoon answer: Pony up for it
Were you close? Or did you have no clue?
Either way, come back tomorrow when we’ll have the next set of Jumble hints and answers.
Previous Jumble answers
Here are some of the previous songs that have been featured in Jumble:
|Date
|Jumble answer
|May 25, 2022
|RHILW – WHIRL
RNIKB – BRINK
TCIXEE – EXCITE
GEEANT – NEGATE
Cartoon answer: In their wake
|May 24, 2022
|NHBCE – BENCH
PHGRA – GRAPH
CUDEER – REDUCE
YNSGIA – SAYING
Cartoon answer: Search engine
|May 23, 2022
|SYHKU – HUSKY
LECRI – RELIC
GHLIPT – PLIGHT
TSLEET – SETTLE
Cartoon answer: Sleep tight
|May 22, 2022
|TRETEH – TETHER
SSALPH – SPLASH
RFTEGO – FORGET
SKGATE – GASKET
RAITMU – ATRIUM
TIUSAH – HIATUS
Cartoon answer: High shelf esteem
|May 21, 2022
|LMITI – LIMIT
MPIYL – IMPLY
GNOREL – LONGER
WGLEGA – WAGGLE
Cartoon answer: Willie Nilly
|May 20, 2022
|OLIOG – IGLOO
HSSOL – SLOSH
GONING – NOGGIN
APOUTI – UTOPIA
Cartoon answer: Last so long
|May 19, 2022
|SUTCO – SCOUT
KRIHE – HIKER
ODIRNO – INDOOR
GHUTTA – TAUGHT
Cartoon answer: Short changed
|May 18, 2022
|RGEEV – VERGE
RAYRA – ARRAY
WINUDN – UNWIND
ABOHIP – PHOBIA
Cartoon answer: Ponder-ring
|May 17, 2022
|ELTFE – FLEET
MYLIS – SLIMY
RWLAPS – SPRAWL
GATUEO – OUTAGE
Cartoon answer: Passage of time
|May 16, 2022
|WAAER – AWARE
NMISU – MINUS
OBBANO – BABOON
FDEATE – DEFEAT
Cartoon answer: Maine road
|May 15, 2022
|CNUIDT – INDUCT
DCLOED – CODDLE
LIFUAB – FIBULA
TGONET – GOTTEN
GRINOI – ORIGIN
QUUIEN – UNIQUE
Cartoon answer: Inclined to agree
|May 14, 2022
|SSSYA – SASSY
INFLA – FINAL
RMWARO – MARROW
LTELAR –TALLER
Cartoon answer: Airfares to soar
|May 13, 2022
|LPXEE – EXPEL
RYNVE – NERVY
DIAHOR – HAIRDO
DUNOFE – FONDUE
Cartoon answer: Expounded
|May 12, 2022
|NIHEW – WHINE
IMLTI – LIMIT
GASUYR – SUGARY
RTFEHA – FATHER
Cartoon answer: Final straw
|May 11, 2022
|KANTE = TAKEN
NSUYN = SUNNY
TOXCEI = EXOTIC
ZLARIE = LAZIER
Cartoon Answer Next in lion
|May 10, 2022
|SHIKW – WHISK
XIYTS – SIXTY
LHNIEA – INHALE
MSUREM – SUMMER
Cartoon answer: Mess with him
|May 9, 2022
|GTIFH – FIGHT
CNHIF – FINCH
RYCLEE – CELERY
SRAOBB – ABSORB
Cartoon answer: Branch office
|May 8, 2022
|ZATSAN – STANZA
ROPUSO – POROUS
VIRRDE – DRIVER
PWNHEE – NEPHEW
ZNEEES – SNEEZE
CFEEFT – EFFECT
Cartoon answer: Presented presents
|May 7, 2022
|PMEOT – TEMPO
LOYMD – MOLDY
RWLEYA – LAWYER
DONLEO – NOODLE
Cartoon answer: Roll model
|May 6, 2022
|KCKAN – KNACK
TOLGA – GLOAT
RAYNTO – NOTARY
YETLIV – LEVITY
Cartoon answer: Taking atoll
|May 5, 2022
|ARKPN – PRANK
SRUHC – CRUSH
UCPLST – SCULPT
PINANK – NAPKIN
Cartoon answer: Pick up trucks
|May 4, 2022
|VRREI – RIVER
HWONS – SHOWN
VITANE – NATIVE
MTFOHA – FATHOM
Cartoon answer: Set in motion
|May 3, 2022
|LCXEE – EXCEL
SCAEE – CEASE
PCNOOH – PONCHO
PSIRTC – SCRIPT
Cartoon answer: At his expense
|May 2, 2022
|KOPRE – POKER
RSEDS – DRESS
SACION – CASINO
ELYPES – SLEEPY
Cartoon answer: Depression
|May 1, 2022
|LGGGEA – GAGGLE
TATETS – ATTEST
BGOLNO – OBLONG
LNAGOL – GALLON
LIRASO – SAILOR
ULFETI – FUTILE
Cartoon answer: Still going
We’ll add to the list of Jumble answers on a daily basis throughout May 2022.
So there you have it, today’s Jumble answers and all the hints you’ll need to solve it.
For more daily answers to puzzle games and more, check out some of our guides below:
