What is Supervive? New MOBA gameplay, platforms, more

Supervive is a brand-new free-to-play multiplayer game that combines the best of MOBAs, battle royales, and hero shooters, and it’s already making a name for itself after launching in early access.

It’s tough breaking into the multiplayer space these days, with giants like League of Legends, Overwatch 2, and even Fortnite to consider. But Supervive is looking to carve out a niche for itself by incorporating elements of all those games into one package.

So, if you’re wondering what all the fuss about, here’s everything you need to know about Supervive.

Supervive launched in early access on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, after players were allowed into multiple alpha tests.

There is currently no word on when the full release will take place, but developer Theorycraft Games has hinted that early access could last until late 2025.

“While SUPERVIVE is a fully playable game, we are still polishing up our hunter models, environment art, and gameplay for full launch,” they said on the game’s Steam page. “We plan to be in Early Access for six months to a year. This will change based on community feedback.”

Theorycraft Games

platforms

At the time of writing, Supervive is only available to PC players on Steam. There is currently no word on whether or not a console version is in the works, but given that it’s only in early access, the devs likely want to make sure it’s stable before committing to other platforms.

Supervive trailers

Reveal Trailer

Open Beta Launch Trailer

Supervive gameplay

Supervive has been described as a “MOBA BR meets hero shooter,” in the sense that uses the top-down perspective of LoL, but the matches play out more like a battle royale. You and a squad of up to four are dropped onto a colorful battleground with the goal of being the last team standing.

You control a Hunter, essentially Heroes from OW, all of which have unique primary weapons, abilities, and passives. There are 16 characters right now, which are broken into five different classes; Fighter, Initiator, Frontliner, Protector, and Controller.

Although many of the traditional MOBA features have all but vanished from Supervive over the course of development, a few have still made it into the early access version. For example, there are still mobs to defeat, and doing so levels up your character and improves your gear.

But there are 40 real players in a match, so you’ll need to keep looking over your shoulder. Once you’re done taking on AI enemies, you can turn your attention to the other squads and look to eliminate them to take the victory.

All Supervive Hunters

Theorycraft Games

Fighters

Brall

Ghost

Jin

Joule

Myth

Shiv

Shrike

Infiltrators

Bishop

Kingpin

Frontliner

Felix

Oath

Protector

Elluna

Zeph

Controller

Celeste

Hudson

Void

Supervive has already generated plenty of hype, even beating League of Legends in terms of Steam players on launch day. Only time will tell if it’s got the legs to go head to head with other popualr multiplayer titles, like Deadlock, Counter Strike 2, or even Valorant.