Scopely has cracked down on the popular Airplane Mode glitch in Monopoly Go by introducing a daily login limit. The game will issue a warning first as you approach the “limit,” and once crossed, you can no longer play until the ban is lifted.

It isn’t hard to run out of dice in Monopoly Go, and once they start to trickle out, increasing their tally can be pretty tough. One way to preserve dice rolls was to use a glitch, where you make the game not count your rolls by simply turning on Airplane Mode.

Now, however, the developers have clamped down on it, and you may find a new pop-up when booting the game that tells you that you’ve logged in one too many times for the day. Here’s all you need to know about it.

What is daily login limit in Monopoly Go?

The daily login limit in Monopoly Go will lock you out of your account for 24 hours if you’ve logged out and logged in multiple times in a single day. The exact number of times for this is still unclear, but players suggested it is anywhere near 4-8 logins.

Remember, for this to happen, you have to logout first. A simple closing of the app does not mean a logout so you’re free to close and open as many times as you want. When opening, if the game asks you to log in, you were previously logged out.

How to fix the daily login limit error in Monopoly Go?

There is no known fix for reaching the daily limit error in Monopoly Go, your only solution is to wait for the ban period to expire.

Monopoly Go Airplane Mode exploit explained

If you turned on Airplane Mode while playing Monopoly Go and then rolled your dice, the game would not save your rolls until you turned APM off. So, if you didn’t fancy whatever the outcome of the rolls was, you could close and clear data from the game, and it would not be saved. If it was good, simply turning it on would register it.

It was important to clear data otherwise it wouldn’t work, and iOS users would have to delete the game. Whenever you do those things, hopping back into the game requires you to log in again. While it sounds pretty arduous, APM was perhaps the only way to negate the RNG somewhat.

Does the Airplane Mode glitch still work in Monopoly Go?

No, Airplane Glitch does not work anymore in Monopoly Go. Even if the warning is issued after you’ve attempted multiple times, that doesn’t mean you can still squeeze one or two a day, as you’ll miss more after being banned for 24 hours than gain by saving a couple of dice rolls every day.

Plus, Scopley may issue a harder ban for repeated violations over consecutive days. With that, you’re down to official ways to get dice, like events and dice links.