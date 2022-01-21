What game franchises does Microsoft own following Activision Blizzard acquisition?

Over the past few years, Microsoft has bought up a handful of high-profile game studios which has made them owners of some of the most beloved franchises in gaming. Here are all the IPs that Microsoft now own.

With the seismic announcement that Microsoft would be acquiring Activision Blizzard in a nearly $70 billion deal, the company’s list of first-party studios has never been larger.

The Activision Blizzard deal is the highest price they’ve paid amid their spending spree. The buyout follows a long list of moves Microsoft has made to bolster its first-party lineup, following on from the recent acquisition of Bethesda.

Here is an updated list of every franchise Microsoft owns.

Bethesda

Bethesda was acquired by Microsoft in a $7.5 billion deal in September 2020, a move that, at the time, rocked the gaming world.

Microsoft became owners of the two franchises which defined the Xbox 360 and PS3 console generations: Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, as well as iconic shooters like DOOM, Wolfenstein, and Quake.

Since the move, the company delivered on its promise and put tons of Bethesda titles onto Xbox Game Pass. Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo, though, remain timed PS5 exclusives.

Fallout

DOOM

Wolfenstein

The Evil Within

The Elder Scrolls

Dishonored

Quake

Starfield

Rage

Prey

Activision

Microsoft’s deal with Activision won’t be finalized until sometime in 2023, but when it does the company will have tons of questions from Call of Duty fans on how the franchise will be handled moving forward.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has already confirmed CoD will continue to be published on PlayStation platforms. Beyond that, it remains to be seen how Microsoft will handle the rest of Activision’s franchises.

Call of Duty

Crash Bandicoot

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Spyro

Tony Hawk

Prototype

Guitar Hero, Band Hero and DJ Hero

Candy Crush

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

Blizzard

Blizzard did not have a stellar year in 2021, with workplace scandals plaguing the popular game developer.

World of Warcraft fans have already made demands of Microsoft after the news broke of the buyout. Twitch star Asmongold even called on Microsoft to help modernize WoW by adding console integration or even adding the game to PC Game Pass.

The possibilities for Blizzard under Microsoft’s wing are wild to imagine, and time will tell how they decide to incorporate and handle their IP.

One thing is certain: Blizzard fans are riding on Microsoft to be able to bring stability to their beloved franchises.

World of Warcraft (and Warcraft as a whole)

Diablo

Overwatch

Starcraft

Hearthstone

Xbox Game Studios

Xbox Game Studios is responsible for putting out franchises that have helped define the Xbox as a formidable console for over 20 years.

2021 was a big year for Xbox Game Studios as they put out exclusive titles like Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, and Age of Empires IV.

With a new Fable also in the works, OG Xbox players have a lot to play now and look forward to.

Halo

Forza

Gears of War

Fable

Age of Empires

Hellblade

Minecraft

Psychonauts

Wasteland

Perfect Dark

The Outer Worlds

Grounded

Sea of Thieves

State of Decay

There you have it, a full list of all franchises soon to be owned by Microsoft.