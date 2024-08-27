What does the Rejuvenator do in Deadlock? Mid boss explained

The Rejuvenator is a game-changer in Deadlock, cutting respawn times, boosting troops, and increasing resources.

That said, Valve’s latest game is brimming with characters to choose from and mechanics to learn. To make the most of the Rejuvenator, you must outmaneuver your opponents, secure it, and use it wisely to get the upper hand in a match in Deadlock.

Many players know the Rejuvenator reduces respawn time by 50%, but it also provides many other benefits.

What is the Rejuvenator?

The Rejuvenator drops after you defeat the Mid Boss located in the center of the map. This Mid Boss is marked by a small golden symbol on the map, and will attack any players who go into its pit.

To secure the Rejuvenator in Deadlock, your team must defeat the Mid Boss and perform a heavy melee attack on the item to claim it. Once claimed, all living teammates receive the Rejuvenation Credit buff.

What to do with the Rejuvenation Credit Buff

If your team grabbed the Rejuvenator, you all receive the Rejuvenation Credit Buff in Deadlock. Here’s every boost it provides:

Reduced Respawn Time : The main benefit is a 50% respawn time reduction, getting your team back in faster.

: The main benefit is a 50% respawn time reduction, getting your team back in faster. Buffed Minions and Health Regeneration : Holding the Rejuvenator boosts your candle troopers’ HP by 50% and makes them look tougher. Plus, your team gets better health regeneration, letting you last longer in battles.

: Holding the Rejuvenator boosts your candle troopers’ HP by 50% and makes them look tougher. Plus, your team gets better health regeneration, letting you last longer in battles. Extra Souls: While the buff is active, killed minions drop 50% more souls, which is crucial for buying items or gaining an edge.

How to use the Rejuvenator

To make the most of the Rejuvenator in Deadlock, target the Mid Boss when your team has a lead, or after you wipe most of the enemy team. This minimizes the risk of the enemy team swooping in to steal the Rejuvenator after your hard work.

Deadlock/Dexerto You can steal the Rejuvenator to get a buff for yourself and your team.

Remember, dying while holding the Rejuvenation Credit buff means losing it, though the reduced respawn time remains. Also, if your team doesn’t secure the Rejuvenator after killing the Mid Boss, the enemy can claim it.

Zoning ults like those of Kelvin and Dynamo are great for keeping the enemy away from the Rejuvenator, or perhaps for stealing it if you’re feeling bold.

If you’re curious about Deadlock but haven’t had the chance to try it out yourself, check out our guide on how to play Deadlock early.