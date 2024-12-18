What does Ace mean in Marvel Rivals? Icon & term explained

Ace is one of the terms in Marvel Rivals, which can refer to two things. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

If you’ve been playing Marvel Rivals for a while now, chances are you’ve noticed that there are certain icons that appear when checking the scoreboard. The small, colored ones appearing at the end of the match give you more details when you hover your mouse over them.

The same doesn’t exactly apply to the Ace icon, though. As the most prominent one occupying a portion of the character’s frame, many have wondered what it does in the game.

So, what exactly does this term mean? We’ve outlined all the details below regarding the term Ace and how to get it yourself.

Marvel Rivals Ace icon explained

The Ace icon generally appears at a certain point in your match when players have racked up some kills. If a player has this icon on them, it means that they are the best in terms of performance thus far.

netease / marvel The Ace icon as seen in a scoreboard in-game.

This could mean that they’ve secured a lot of kills, dealt a lot of damage, had better healing, and so on, having decent overall stats and contributing significantly to the fight. The Ace icon can come and go depending on how you play the game.

Different players can get them throughout the match as soon as the previous one gets outperformed. Overall, you can see this as an indicator of who will likely get ‘MVP’ or ‘ SVP’ when the match ends.

How to get an Ace Kill

You may see the Ace icon appearing on the scoreboard, but the term in the competitive shooter is also interchangeable with a teamwipe. When you or your team successfully wipe the entire enemy team, you’ll see the Ace text being displayed on your screen.

Unlike the scoreboard that tells which player is performing best, this signifies that nobody in the enemy team survived whatever was just unleashed to win that fight. It’s a nice detail, though it can be easy to miss sometimes if you’re constantly checking your cooldowns and other things.

Getting an Ace kill can be pretty tricky, though, as it involves having to kill enemies in a short period. Luckily, plenty of Team-Ups allow you to pull off some interesting combos.

NetEase Games Scarlet Witch’s abilities can wipe out entire teams in Marvel Rivals in a flash.

You don’t always have to synergize in terms of Team Up abilities as well. Combining your hero’s ultimate with your teammates’ can do wonders.

One example is using Doctor Strange’s portal as Scarlet Witch to sneak to the backline and ult, catching the enemies off guard. Groot’s ultimate combined with Moon Knight can lead to a satisfying team kill, assuming everybody gets hit with the CC.

That’s everything you need to know about what Ace means in the game. To help you get Ace more often, check out the character tier list, all hero counters, and the best characters to play as a beginner.