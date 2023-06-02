What Diablo 4 Holy Cedar Tablet should you pick & does it matter?

Diablo 4’s Holy Cedar Tablet quest requires players to choose between five similar options. So, which Holy Cedar Tablet should you pick, and does the choice matter? Let’s take a look and find out.

Diablo 4 is filled with choices, from creating the best build to selecting the armor you want, but few choices are as tricky as the Rite of Passage quest, which asks players to take part in a cleansing ritual before being allowed to enter the city.

So, which Holy Cedar Tablet should you choose in Diablo 4, and does your decision even matter to the game? Let’s take a look and find out.

Which Holy Cedar Tablet should you choose in Diablo 4?

Blizzard There are five sins to choose from.

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter which Holy Cedar Tablet you choose in Diablo 4 as the outcome will always be the same and the rewards will be no different: granting 300 Gold, 880 XP, and access to Kyovashad.

When you get to the Clensing Shrine with the Holy Cedar Tablets you’ll be met with a series of five different options:

Inscribe Fear into the wood.

into the wood. Inscribe Anger into the wood.

into the wood. Inscribe Pride into the wood.

into the wood. Inscribe Greed into the wood.

into the wood. Inscribe Nothing but Scribbles into the wood.

These options represent different sins and it’s entirely up to you which one you want to choose. Although we prefer Nothing but Scribbles for its comedy aspect.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Holy Cedar Tablets in Diablo 4. While completing the quest and getting those sweet sweet rewards, take a look at some of our other handy Diablo 4 guides and content:

