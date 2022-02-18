What color is Discord? Gaming community sparks heated debate over logo

If you play video games, then you probably use Discord, but have you ever wondered what color it is? Gamers around the world are heavily divided as a heated debate over the logo being blue or purple.

One thing that the gamers can agree on is that Discord is one of, if not the, most popular communication apps to use.

Whether it’s setting up server bots, voice chats, video calls, or written messages, the application offers many features to its millions of users.

However, the community can’t seem to decide what color the logo is and it has created an intense back and forth argument on Twitter.

People debate what color Discord’s logo is

A tweet from former Call of Duty pro, Patrick ‘ACHES’ Price, has sparked the gaming community into a debate over the color of Discord.

What color is discord? BIG DEBATE — PATTYP (@ACHES) February 17, 2022

He simply posted a poll with the options ‘Purple’ or ‘Blue’ and the community started going for each other’s throats.

A ‘Team Purple’ user said, “anyone who says blue needs to wear glasses ASAP.” While another added, “It’s purple, even put it in the color hex.”

However, ‘Team Blue’ wasn’t going down without a fight. One person on Twitter said, “it’s blue, anyone who says differently is wrong.” And another replied, “no shot they think it’s purple y’all are faded.”

The replies were flooded with people making their case for it being purple or blue. While purple was the winner with 55% of the near 22,000 votes, there actually is a correct answer. But it wasn’t an option.

What color is the Discord logo?

Well, the good news is that everyone is technically correct. According to Brand Palettes, the official color of Discord is… BLURPLE. And it’s even listed on Discord’s official site under brand colors.

Simply put, blurple is a combination of blue and purple but when printed, it looks to be more of a shade of purple than blue.



Yes, we know that is probably not the answer you are looking for, but it is the official color. So in a way, that basically means that there are no wrong answers as it’s a mix of both sides.