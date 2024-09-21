What are Automatons in Frostpunk 2? How to build an Automated Factory

Automatons played a huge role in Frostpunk, helping advance both your outposts and the story.

However, Frostpunk 2 has moved away from that system, shifting its focus to factions instead. This might leave you wondering where your giant robot companions went.

In this guide, we’ll cover where to find Automatons in Frostpunk 2 and how to set up your own Automated Factory Workforce.

How do Automatons work in Frostpunk 2

Dexerto/11bit Studio You don’t need to assemble Automatons in Frostpunk 2.

Automatons are giant robots workers that can work 24/7 without Food or Heat. Unlike in the first Frostpunk entry, you don’t need to build Automatons in Frostpunk 2.

Article continues after ad

If you zoom in a lot in your Districts, you’ll be able to spot Automatons working. You’ll also see them every time you Frostbreak.

This doesn’t mean they’re completely useless, though. You’ll mostly be worried about your human workforce in tense scenarios, and Automatons can passively help reduce this pressure if you opt for Machine-heavy ideas and laws.

Article continues after ad

For instance, you can research Ideas in your Research Institute that favor Progress; these are usually tied to machine labor. Machines raise Squalor, but they cut off Workload.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock an Automated Factory

Dexerto/11bit Studio Make sure you lean toward Progress in every law you pass and every idea you research.

In the mid-game, you’ll be able to Research the Automated Factory Idea, but only if the laws you’ve passed and the Ideas you’ve researched contribute to Progression instead of Adaptation.

You can check what your core belief leans into by hovering over the rhomboid in the center of the Resources Idea Tree. When you’re halfway through this yellow bar, the Radical Idea “Automated Workforce Factory” becomes available.

Dexerto/11bit Studio Have your Automatons do the hard work and get your human workforce back.

You can learn it for 100 Heatstamps. It grants you 1600 Workforce and requires 30 Oil and 60 Heat Demand. Keep in mind that this will increase Squalor significantly.

Article continues after ad

That’s all you need to know about Automatons in Frostpunk 2 for now. If you want to know more, why not find out how Cores work in the sequel.