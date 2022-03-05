Warzone streamer IceManIsaac calls for long-awaited parachute change

Warzone content creator IceManIsaac has called on developers Raven Software to implement the ability to cut your parachute at any height, as it currently keeps players suspended in the line of fire.

Whether it’s the mountain vistas of Caldera or the rooftops of Rebirths Island, Warzone’s battles occur across all terrains. You’ll often need to escape in a pinch, making the game’s parachute feature a viable option to survive.

However, the parachute itself can cause more problems than its worth due to the height parameters set in place by developers Raven Software. Warzone streamer IceManIsaac is calling for the devs to make a worthwhile change.

IceManIsaac calls on Raven Software for Warzone parachute improvement

Warzone streamer and competitive player IceManIsaac has made requests for change before, but his suggestions for improving parachutes could be a vital change for the better. In a Tweet to the developers, he began “Hey @RavenSoftware, me again. Can you allow us to cut our chute at any height?”

“When we’re <10ft above the ground we can’t cut our chute and we’re left floating awkwardly while getting gunned” added the streamer.

This has been an issue since Verdansk, but it’s more noticeable in Caldera because floating down a hill can put you in that awkward zone where you can’t cut your chute for quite some time. The only solution is to maneuver into some terrain, but this is too slow most times. — NRG Isaac (@IceManIsaac) March 4, 2022

The content creator noted that his particular issue has been a hindrance since the days of Verdansk, but due to the consistently variable terrain of Caldera, this has only accelerated issues with the parachute: “This has been an issue since Verdansk, but it’s more noticeable in Caldera because floating down a hill can put you in that awkward zone where you can’t cut your chute for quite some time.”

“The only solution is to maneuver into some terrain, but this is too slow most times” continued IceManIsaac.

Tweaking the dynamics of the parachute could severely impact the game’s physics, so it may be sometime before Raven considers this feature.