Warzone 2 player pleads with devs to change “stupid” Al Mazrah birds

Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah has quite the avian population and one player is ready for the “stupid birds” to be taken out of the game entirely.

There have been lots of calls for change in Warzone 2 but few rival the strangeness of this one.

One player has reached their breaking point with being tricked by birds, and now they’re asking the devs to put an end to the suffering.

It may seem silly at first, but this is a fairly common complaint across the fanbase, and this time they’ve got solid reasoning for why it’s time for a change.

Warzone 2 player suggests devs should remove “stupid birds”

As they shared in a Reddit post, the reason that ‘Youchmeister’ is campaigning for the birds to be removed is that they consistently freak people out when they fly into view.

“[The birds] scare the living s**t out of me,” they admitted. “What is the point of these in the map? It doesn’t add to the “realism” of the game and really seems out of place.”

Youch also said that the constant movement leads to errant and inaccurate callouts, making things messy for no reason, and joked that they’ll “finally be happy” if the birds do eventually get removed.

Another user argued that the Warzone 2 birds should be more involved, becoming a full-fledged mechanic of the map. “I’d like to have the birds flying/taking off to indicate they have been startled by an enemy nearby.”

This was a divisive concept, but commenters got in on the fun of hypothetical changes, suggesting that players would be forced to use COD Points to buy birdseed to keep the avians quiet.

As of now, it doesn’t seem likely that Raven Software and Infinity Ward would ever take them out of the game entirely, so players will have to learn how to deal with the occasional jumpscare.