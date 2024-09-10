Warner Bros hiring for major IP based LEGO game

A new job listing has revealed that Warner Bros is hiring for an upcoming LEGO game based on an unannounced major IP.

WB Games has posted a job listing for a Senior Game Programmer who will work with TT Games that includes some interesting details. Not only does it mention an upcoming LEGO game that’s going to be built in Unreal Engine, but it’s also based on a major IP.

The application first outlined who TT Games was and went on to explain how the role would work, saying “Upon joining, you will be assigned to a senior programmer on a team who will act as a mentor, guiding you through our code base and getting you up to speed. The project you will be on will be a major IP based LEGO game built in Unreal.”

TT Games’ most recent title was LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which released back in April 2022. Now that two years have gone by, it’s no surprise to see this WB Games studio back at it again with a new LEGO game.

The real question here is which major IP will this role be overseeing. The rest of the listing didn’t give any more hints as to what the franchise would be and only listed the responsibilities and qualifications of the role.

While exploring online discussions, there are rumors of Batman being the next big IP for TT Games to handle. Harry Potter was also mentioned, but since all eight moves were already made into LEGO games, the next-best option would be the Fantastic Beasts films.

Harry Potter is still a staple IP for WB Games, as it just recently published Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy 2 was a priority to the company.

There’s no telling how far into the project TT Games is, but since this is a senior-level position, the next LEGO game is likely early in development. Other than LEGO Games by TT, Studio Gobo is working on a LEGO Horizon Adventures game set to release in 2024.

