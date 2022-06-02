Warhammer Vermintide 2 devs announce new Be’lakor update for Chaos Wastes expansion

Warhammer Vermintide 2’s Chaos Wastes expansion added a new chapter to the ever-changing story, but the new Be’lakor update is set to add a host of new features into the mix.

It has been over a year since Chaos Wastes was released and players first took on the challenge of hunting down the Citadel of Eternity.

Now, Fatshark has announced it’s time to strap back up and prepare for another journey into the grim and grimy world – but with a new stop to make on the way.

Here’s how the new update (entitled ‘Be’Lakor’ after the Dark Master himself) shakes out and, in turn, what it will bring to Warhammer: Vermintide 2.

Advertisement

Warhammer Vermintide 2 Be’lakor update

Be’lakor is bringing a different flavor to the Wastes in the form of a new location: The Shadow Temple.

It’s here where players will get to take on the full might of the First Damned in all his unrighteous glory.

That’s not the only new feature though, as a new-but-familiar Shadow Champions are also hitting the battlefield, alongside a sprinkling of other updates:

Be’lakor features

New Level -The Temple of Shadows

New Boons and Traits

Two New Curses

New Enemy – Shadow Champions

New Be’lakor Level Theme

All of these additions look to give the Chaos Wastes a bit of a makeover as players return to the area for one more road trip throwdown.

Details around the Boons and Traits remain scarce, but will likely be revealed as the update’s release draws closer.

Advertisement

There’s no exclusivity here either — Be’lakor will go live on June 14 for all Xbox, PS4, and PC players that currently own Vermintide 2.