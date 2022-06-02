 Warhammer Vermintide 2 devs announce new Be’lakor update for Chaos Wastes expansion - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

Warhammer Vermintide 2 devs announce new Be’lakor update for Chaos Wastes expansion

Published: 2/Jun/2022 10:45

by Alec Mullins
Fatshark

Share

Warhammer

Warhammer Vermintide 2’s Chaos Wastes expansion added a new chapter to the ever-changing story, but the new Be’lakor update is set to add a host of new features into the mix.

It has been over a year since Chaos Wastes was released and players first took on the challenge of hunting down the Citadel of Eternity.

Now, Fatshark has announced it’s time to strap back up and prepare for another journey into the grim and grimy world – but with a new stop to make on the way.

Here’s how the new update (entitled ‘Be’Lakor’ after the Dark Master himself) shakes out and, in turn, what it will bring to Warhammer: Vermintide 2.

Advertisement

Chaos Wastes expansion in Warhmmer Vermintide 2
Fatshark
Chaos Wastes introduced the Expedition system to Vermintide 2.

Warhammer Vermintide 2 Be’lakor update

Be’lakor is bringing a different flavor to the Wastes in the form of a new location: The Shadow Temple.

It’s here where players will get to take on the full might of the First Damned in all his unrighteous glory.

That’s not the only new feature though, as a new-but-familiar Shadow Champions are also hitting the battlefield, alongside a sprinkling of other updates:

Be’lakor features

  • New Level -The Temple of Shadows
  • New Boons and Traits
  • Two New Curses
  • New Enemy – Shadow Champions
  • New Be’lakor Level Theme
warhammer vermitide 2 be'lakor
Games Workshop
Be’lakor, the Dark Master, returns to the fray with his own Vermintide 2 expansion.

All of these additions look to give the Chaos Wastes a bit of a makeover as players return to the area for one more road trip throwdown.

Details around the Boons and Traits remain scarce, but will likely be revealed as the update’s release draws closer.

Advertisement

There’s no exclusivity here either — Be’lakor will go live on June 14 for all Xbox, PS4, and PC players that currently own Vermintide 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement