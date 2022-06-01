Warhammer 40K Shootas, Blood & Teef: Release date, trailer, platforms

If you ever fancied experiencing the Warhammer 40K universe through the eyes of its Orks, then Shootas, Blood & Teef is the scrolling platformer for you. Here’s its official release date, as well as what platforms you can play it on.

While the Orks have long been considered the scourge of the Warhammer 40K universe, Rogueside’s fun-filled 2D platformer Shootas, Blood & Teef thrusts players into their shoes as you lead an Ork invasion on Luteus Prime.

With Luteus Alpha’s overlord, Warboss Ogruk Gutrekka, snatching away your coveted hair squig, you’ll battle your way through hordes of humans, Orks, and literally anything that blocks your path in order to reclaim your lost prize.

Advertisement

Set in a unique, hand-drawn 2D universe, Warhammer 40K: Shootas, Blood & Teef now has an official release date, so here’s everything you need to know to channel your inner WAAAGH!

Contents

Warhammer 40K Shootas, Blood & Teef: Release date

Warhammer 40K Shootas, Blood & Teef will release on October 20, 2022, now nicknamed ‘Ork’tober.’

Can’t wait to dive into the fray? PC players can access a demo for the game on Steam, allowing you to dive into the madness and, in turn, walk away hungry for some more ‘ummie blood.

Warhammer 40K Shootas, Blood & Teef: Platforms

You’ll be able to invade Leteus Prime via PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox, with physical editions of the game only being available for console players.

Advertisement

Shootas, Blood & Teef: Trailers

Introducing us into the wild world of Shootas, Blood & Teef, Orks are seen causing absolute chaos with everything from shotgun-style weapons to deadly flamethrowers.

Beast Snagga, Weirdboy, Flash Git, and Stormboy (our four protagonists) each have their own unique quirks, showcased in gruesome glory that will send the Imperium running with their tails between their legs.

Shootas, Blood & Teef: Gameplay

Shootas, Blood & Teef revolves around our four aforementioned heroes (although we’re reluctant to call them that), each of whom are on a quest to reclaim their lost hair squig.

Read More:

Traversing a 2D platform landscape in style, you’ll be tasked with taking down enemies (both human and non-human) in a conquest for glory, battling bosses along the way that are designed to test your mettle.

Advertisement

Each character has their own passive and throwable abilities, meaning you’ll want to select the one that best suits your playstyle. You’ll have to make sure you choose well, though, as if you’re playing with friends you’ll want to have the best team comp to annihilate enemies:

Character Passive Throwable Beast Snagga Rokkit Spear: Knocks back enemies and explodes after a short time Bomb Squig: Throws a bomb attached to a Squig. The Squig chases opponents, and detonates when time runs out or contact is made Flash Git More Dakka: Sometimes Flash Git will not need to reload, making his ammo last longer Burna Bomb: Throws a bomb which sets fire to the area around it – but can also cause friendly damage Stormboy Rokkit Dash: Gives Stormboy a fire damage-based dash, meaning he can dive into the fray and knockback opponents Klusta Bomb: Stormboy’s bomb breaks into smaller bombs, meaning that they deal damage over a larger radius Weirdboy Weirdboy Staff: Stuns enemies upon impact Shokka Bomb: Throw a bomb that stuns enemies

Warhammer 40K Shootas, Blood & Teef: Editions

In addition to the base version of the game, players can also pick up a Collector’s Edition for console. This comes with a physical version, as well as a slew of Ork-themed goodies.

The Collector’s Edition is equipped with:

Full soundtrack

Reversible poster

Stickers

A metal keychain

A patch

An acrylic diorama with cutouts of each character

So that’s everything you need to know about Warhammer 40K: Shootas, Blood & Teef.

Advertisement

Looking to pick up some new games in the meantime? Be sure to check out our other release hubs:

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Overwatch 2 | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | God of War: Ragnarok | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | Forspoken | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman