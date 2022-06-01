Warhammer 40K Darktide pre-order guide: Editions & prices

As the hype builds around Warhammer 40,000 Darktide, players can now pre-order different editions of the game to add it to their 40K collection.

Tasking players with quelling a Chaos infiltration in the Hive City of Tertium, Warhammer 40K Darktide has been touted as the breath of fresh air Games Workshop’s age-old franchise needs.

Channelling Vermintide with its flashy shooter combat and waves of plague-ridden enemies, players can group up in four-man squads and take down the terrors that lie beneath Atoma Prime, rooting out the scourge in the name of the Inquisition.

As release draws ever closer, here’s where you can pre-order Warhammer 40K Darktide, as well as how much it will set you back.

Where to pre-order Warhammer 40KW Darktide

As Darktide is set to be a Windows exclusive, you’ll only be able to purchase it via Steam, the Windows Store, or Xbox Store.

Note that the game is only available on Xbox Series X|S, so make sure you’ve upgraded your hardware if you’re looking to dive into the chaos.

Warhammer 40K Darktide: Editions & prices

Fatshark debut two editions of Darktide at the Warhammer Skulls 2022 event; Standard and Imperium.

While all Editions come with the Atoman Star Weapon Trinket and Vanguard of the Imperium Portrait Frame, the Imperium Edition also has a cosmetic pack consisting of four unique class outfits, eight weapon skin patterns, one headgear, and an Ogryn body tattoo.

Additionally, you’ll get the Mortis Veteran Portrait Frame and the Caducades Backpack for human characters. Finally, there’s 2,500 Aquilas up for grabs for you to splash the cash on whatever your heart desires.

Edition Price ($/£/€) Features Standard 39.99 / 32.99 / 39.99 Base game, The Atoman Star Weapon Trinket, Vanguard of the Imperium Portrait Frame Imperium 59.99 / 49.99 / 59.99 Base game & all standard features, Loyalist cosmetic pack, Mortis Veteran Portrait Frame, Caducades Backpack, 2,500 Aquilas

So that’s everything you need to know to pre-order Warhammer 40K: Darktide. Looking to keep up with all of the latest 40K news? Be sure to check out our dedicated Warhammer page.