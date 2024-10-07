Warframe weekly reset (October 2024): Nightwave Acts, Archon Hunt, more

Warframe weekly reset (October 2024): Nightwave Acts, Archon Hunt, moreDigital Extremes/Dexerto
As with basically every live service game, Warframe has a weekly reset that brings a fresh set of challenges to conquer and rewards to earn. This is a key part of playing, understanding exactly how the game works, and getting the most out of your valuable time.
Slightly unusually, not all of the weekly resets in Warframe occur simultaneously, with some anomalous examples taking place later in the week. That said, most activities refresh on Monday at 12.00 AM UTC/1.00 AM GMT/8.00 PM ET/5.00 PM PT.
There are also a slew of daily resets, many of which tie into the larger and more difficult-to-attain goals in their weekly counterparts. This guide includes a general overview of everything that changes and when, as well as specific information for the given week’s challenges.
Daily Reset breakdown
The following content resets daily at the usual time of 12:00 UTC:
- Nightwave Daily Act
- Steel Path Incursion Alerts
- Focus gain cap
- Standing limit for Syndicates
- Daily Tribute
- Stage 4 Bonus Circuit Progress
- Acrithis Offerings
- Argon Crystal half-life mechanic
- Player trade cap
In addition, several other daily resets occur at other times, as detailed below:
- Syndicate Alerts (5.00 PM UTC)
- Sortie (5.00 PM UTC)
- Conclave daily challenges (variable)
Weekly Reset breakdown
The complete list of weekly resets scheduled for every Monday at 12:00 UTC is as follows:
- Archon Hunt missions
- Break Narmer missions
- Bird 3’s Archon Shard offerings
- Palladino Riven Mods
- Archimedean Yonta
- Helminth Invigorations
- Nightwave Cred offerings
- Nightwave Weekly and Elite Acts
- The Circuit rewards
- Ayatan Treasure Hunt
- Search Pulses
- Steel Path Honors
In addition, Conclave Weekly Challenges reset on Friday at 12:00 AM UTC, while Acrithis’ Weekly offerings reset on Sunday at 12:00 AM UTC.
Weekly and Elite Weekly Nightwave Acts
The weekly Nightwave Acts for this week include the usual five goals, most of which should be fairly easy to complete:
For those looking for an additional layer of challenge, the following Acts are available as Elite Weeklies:
Nightwave Cred Offerings
The Cred Offerings available via the Nightwave menu in-game have also been refreshed. These include alternate-style armor pieces for existing Warframes, new Mods, and several weapons that could be of interest, depending on your style of play. The full breakdown is as follows:
Mods
- Brain Storm
- Deadeye
- Dizzying Rounds
- Double Tap
- Napalm Grenades
- Precision Strike
- Purifying Flames
- Range Advantage
- Rumbled
- Steel Charge
- Wild Frenzy
Appearances
- Atlas Shikoro Helmet Blueprint
- Atlas Tartarus Helmet Blueprint
- Calaban Cranion Helmet Blueprint
- Chroma Amaru Helmet Blueprint
- Dante Cantist Helmet Blueprint
- Dual Keres Solstice Skin Blueprint
- Emissary Emblem
- Equinox Solstice Helmet Blueprint
- Excalibur Avalon Helmet Blueprint
- Excalibur Mordred Helmet Blueprint
- Fragor Brokk Skin Blueprint
- Fumin Solstice Skin Blueprint
- Garuda Bathory Helmet Blueprint
- Gauss Mag Helmet Blueprint
- Grendel Glutt Helmet Blueprint
- Harrow Suffragan Helmet Blueprint
- Hydroid Ketos Helmet Blueprint
- Inaros Anubis Helmet Blueprint
- Inaros Canopic Helmet Blueprint
- Ivara Zirastra Helmet Blueprint
- Jade Aureolt Helmet Blueprint
- Karak Desert-Camo Skin Blueprint
- Nezha Jinza Helmet Blueprint
- Nightwave Sigil
- Oberon Sryx Helmet Blueprint
- Saryn Chlora Helmet Blueprint
- Saturn Six Sigil
- Styanax Gerousic Helmet Blueprint
- Trinity Meridian Helmet Blueprint
- Valkyr Kara Helmet Blueprint
- Vauban Armistice Helmet Blueprint
- Zephyr Tengu Helmet Blueprint
Miscellaneous
- Ceramic Dagger Blueprint
- Emissary Ornament
- Glassmaker Ornament
- 10,000 Kuva
- Nihil’s Oubliette
- 5 Nitain Extract
- Orokin Catalyst
- Orokin Reactor
- Plasma Sword Blueprint
- Saturn Six Ornament
- Vauban Chassis Blueprint
- Vauban Neuroptics Blueprint
- Vauban Systems Blueprint
Archon Hunt
The Archon Hunt for this week asks players to subdue Archon Boreal for the Azure Archon Shard plus one additional reward from the loot pool. Gauss has a +300% bonus Strength and 500 Health, while Ohma, Daikyu, and Talons have 300% additional Damage.
The missions to complete up to the confrontation with Boreal are as follows:
- Archon Hunt: Mobile Defense
- Archon Hunt: Excavation
- Archon Hunt: Showdown
That’s all there is to know about the Warframe weekly reset this week! Make sure to keep checking back in to stay up to date with each refresh. For a full breakdown of the new Koumei Warframe, including how to build into its strengths, we’ve got you covered with our complete guide.