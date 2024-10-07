Warframe weekly reset (October 2024): Nightwave Acts, Archon Hunt, more

As with basically every live service game, Warframe has a weekly reset that brings a fresh set of challenges to conquer and rewards to earn. This is a key part of playing, understanding exactly how the game works, and getting the most out of your valuable time.

Slightly unusually, not all of the weekly resets in Warframe occur simultaneously, with some anomalous examples taking place later in the week. That said, most activities refresh on Monday at 12.00 AM UTC/1.00 AM GMT/8.00 PM ET/5.00 PM PT.

There are also a slew of daily resets, many of which tie into the larger and more difficult-to-attain goals in their weekly counterparts. This guide includes a general overview of everything that changes and when, as well as specific information for the given week’s challenges.

Daily Reset breakdown

The following content resets daily at the usual time of 12:00 UTC:

Nightwave Daily Act

Steel Path Incursion Alerts

Focus gain cap

Standing limit for Syndicates

Daily Tribute

Stage 4 Bonus Circuit Progress

Acrithis Offerings

Argon Crystal half-life mechanic

Player trade cap

In addition, several other daily resets occur at other times, as detailed below:

Syndicate Alerts (5.00 PM UTC)

Sortie (5.00 PM UTC)

Conclave daily challenges (variable)

Weekly Reset breakdown

The complete list of weekly resets scheduled for every Monday at 12:00 UTC is as follows:

Archon Hunt missions

Break Narmer missions

Bird 3’s Archon Shard offerings

Palladino Riven Mods

Archimedean Yonta

Helminth Invigorations

Nightwave Cred offerings

Nightwave Weekly and Elite Acts

The Circuit rewards

Ayatan Treasure Hunt

Search Pulses

Steel Path Honors

In addition, Conclave Weekly Challenges reset on Friday at 12:00 AM UTC, while Acrithis’ Weekly offerings reset on Sunday at 12:00 AM UTC.

Weekly and Elite Weekly Nightwave Acts

Digital Extremes/Dexerto

The weekly Nightwave Acts for this week include the usual five goals, most of which should be fairly easy to complete:

Name & Description Reward Mission Complete VI

Complete any 15 missions 4,500 Syndicate Standing Eximus Eliminator VI

Kill 30 Eximus 4,500 Syndicate Standing Not a Warning Shot VI

Kill 500 Enemies 4,500 Syndicate Standing Conservationist

Complete 3 different Perfect Animal Captures in Orb Vallis 4,500 Syndicate Standing Friendly Fire

While piloting a hijacked Crewship, destroy 3 enemy Fighters 4,500 Syndicate Standing

For those looking for an additional layer of challenge, the following Acts are available as Elite Weeklies:

Name & Description Reward Season Weekly Hard Perplexed

[PH] Season Weekly Hard Perplexed Desc 7,000 Syndicate Standing Night Terror

Complete 5 Nightmare missions of any type 7,000 Syndicate Standing

Nightwave Cred Offerings

The Cred Offerings available via the Nightwave menu in-game have also been refreshed. These include alternate-style armor pieces for existing Warframes, new Mods, and several weapons that could be of interest, depending on your style of play. The full breakdown is as follows:

Mods

Brain Storm

Deadeye

Dizzying Rounds

Double Tap

Napalm Grenades

Precision Strike

Purifying Flames

Range Advantage

Rumbled

Steel Charge

Wild Frenzy

Appearances

Atlas Shikoro Helmet Blueprint

Atlas Tartarus Helmet Blueprint

Calaban Cranion Helmet Blueprint

Chroma Amaru Helmet Blueprint

Dante Cantist Helmet Blueprint

Dual Keres Solstice Skin Blueprint

Emissary Emblem

Equinox Solstice Helmet Blueprint

Excalibur Avalon Helmet Blueprint

Excalibur Mordred Helmet Blueprint

Fragor Brokk Skin Blueprint

Fumin Solstice Skin Blueprint

Garuda Bathory Helmet Blueprint

Gauss Mag Helmet Blueprint

Grendel Glutt Helmet Blueprint

Harrow Suffragan Helmet Blueprint

Hydroid Ketos Helmet Blueprint

Inaros Anubis Helmet Blueprint

Inaros Canopic Helmet Blueprint

Ivara Zirastra Helmet Blueprint

Jade Aureolt Helmet Blueprint

Karak Desert-Camo Skin Blueprint

Nezha Jinza Helmet Blueprint

Nightwave Sigil

Oberon Sryx Helmet Blueprint

Saryn Chlora Helmet Blueprint

Saturn Six Sigil

Styanax Gerousic Helmet Blueprint

Trinity Meridian Helmet Blueprint

Valkyr Kara Helmet Blueprint

Vauban Armistice Helmet Blueprint

Zephyr Tengu Helmet Blueprint

Miscellaneous

Ceramic Dagger Blueprint

Emissary Ornament

Glassmaker Ornament

10,000 Kuva

Nihil’s Oubliette

5 Nitain Extract

Orokin Catalyst

Orokin Reactor

Plasma Sword Blueprint

Saturn Six Ornament

Vauban Chassis Blueprint

Vauban Neuroptics Blueprint

Vauban Systems Blueprint

Archon Hunt

Digital Extremes/Dexerto

The Archon Hunt for this week asks players to subdue Archon Boreal for the Azure Archon Shard plus one additional reward from the loot pool. Gauss has a +300% bonus Strength and 500 Health, while Ohma, Daikyu, and Talons have 300% additional Damage.

The missions to complete up to the confrontation with Boreal are as follows:

Archon Hunt: Mobile Defense

Archon Hunt: Excavation

Archon Hunt: Showdown

That’s all there is to know about the Warframe weekly reset this week! Make sure to keep checking back in to stay up to date with each refresh. For a full breakdown of the new Koumei Warframe, including how to build into its strengths, we’ve got you covered with our complete guide.