Warframe TennoCon reveals Duviri Paradox expansion, Werewolf Frame & Veilbreaker update

Lloyd Coombes . 5 minutes ago

TennoCon 2022 has revealed a wealth of new content coming to Warframe, with the free-to-play shooter getting a new expansion, a wolf-themed Frame, and a hint at what’s coming further down the line.

Warframe may have launched in 2013, but the free-to-play shooter shows no signs of slowing down. The game’s annual convention, TennoCon, has revealed plenty more content coming to the space ninja title – including the upcoming expansion The Duviri Paradox, which was teased earlier this year.

Digital Extremes The Duviri Paradox adds an additional narrative campaign.

Warframe reveals The Duviri Paradox expansion

The Duviri Paradox will launch on all platforms, and features both the Drifter and Teshin working to escape a time loop.

“‘The Duviri Paradox’ is a welcomed departure for us,” Warframe Creative Director Rebecca Ford explained.

“It’s completely different from anything we’ve ever designed in Warframe from gameplay style to color palette and underlying themes, it’s just so uniquely its own and I think players will really enjoy the world we’ve built using layers of color as a narrative technique.”

That’s not all that’s coming to Digital Extremes’ title, though, with a short teaser shown for another content drop called Veilbreaker.

Digital Extremes

Veilbreaker sees the return of Kahl-175 from The New War, with players able to use the Grineer soldier’s jetpack, arsenal of guns, and infamously powerful incendiary explosives to take on fresh variations of Archon bosses in four-player missions.

The update doesn’t have a release date yet, but be sure to keep an eye on Dexerto for further updates.

Finally, the developers have worked with comic book artist Joe Mad, known for his work on the likes of Darksiders, to create a new wolf-themed Warframe.

You can check out the first concept art below:

Digital Extremes/Joe Mad Fans have been clamoring for a werewolf-themed Frame for years.

Digital Extremes had plenty to show off at the 7th annual TennoCon, with the reveal of a new RPG being worked on alongside Airship Syndicate, developers of last year’s excellent League of Legends: Ruined King.