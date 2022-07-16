Warframe studio to unveil next “AAA online RPG” project at The Game Awards 2022

Lloyd Coombes . 5 minutes ago

Warframe developer Digital Extremes is working on a new free-to-play original IP with Airship Syndicate.

Digital Extremes, the developer behind popular free-to-play shooter Warframe, will reveal a new project at The Game Awards 2022.

The new game, described as a “AAA character-based, online action RPG”, is being co-developed with Airship Syndicate.

Warframe developer working on new online action RPG

You can watch the full reveal below:

The game will be free-to-play and based on an entirely new IP away from the ever-expanding Warframe universe.

Airship Syndicate’s Joe Madureira, who previously worked on the Darksiders franchise, is currently working on a new Warframe design for Digital Extremes’ current title.

Airship Syndicate’s last game was League of Legends spinoff Ruined King, which we awarded a 9/10 in our glowing review.

“I signed Darksiders at THQ and I’ve been trying to work with Joe and Ryan ever since, our reunion is a decade in the making and couldn’t be happier for Airship Syndicate and this opportunity for them to shine,” said Richard Browne, Head of External Projects at Digital Extremes in a press release.

