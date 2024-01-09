Warframe player beats The New War without knowing mods can be upgraded

There are many ways to play Digital Extremes’ incredible online multiplayer ARPG Warframe, but one blissfully ignorant player unintentionally took a path that nobody should ever have to take.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Warframe is a hugely refreshing take on a genre that has seen heady highs and unfathomable lows. With a ten-year history under its belt, the game prioritizes movement, character builds, and intelligent play. All of that is then rendered within a colossal universe steeped in existing lore.

That said, logging into Warframe for the first time can be an intimidating experience. One of the most important areas to learn within the game is modding. The game features a vast array of mods that drastically alter how weapons, Warframes, companions and other areas of gameplay behave.

Now, one player has completed a significant section of the solo experience without even knowing that mods existed within the game.

Budding Tenno finishes Warframe campaign without using any mods

In a post on Reddit, one user shared an unbelievable story in which one of their friends completed the entirety of The New War campaign without modifying anything in their arsenal of weapons and armor.

The likelihood of this happening is relatively low because the early tutorials in Warframe cover how modding works. In this scenario, the player completed beyond that section of the introduction before abandoning the game for an extended period.

When they returned, they had entirely forgotten all they had learned previously. This meant that during the solo sections of the game where a friend was not available to carry them, the player simply struggled through under the impression that it was meant to be that difficult.

Many responses were astounded that the player had made it that far without discovering mods by accident. One said: “That just sounds like wilful ignorance, man. Mans must have walked past the mod station and never wondered what it did… He did realize there’s a mod station, right? He did know he can walk around on his ship, right?”

The game will undoubtedly be more straightforward for the unnamed player moving forward after realizing the error of their ways. With plenty of new content on the way in 2024, their perseverance may pay off.