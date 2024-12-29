Warframe: Daily login reward and Tribute pool explained

Warframe: Daily login reward and Tribute pool explainedDigital Extremes/Dexerto
Warframe rewards players for consistently logging in and playing the game, drawing those prizes from a larger pool of potential options.
The reward granted each time you login is random, so there isn’t a way of predicting exactly what you’re going to get. That said, there are a finite number of options, ranging from Common to Legendary rarities.
Additionally, these Tributes are often multiplied as part of a broader scaling formula that grants considerably more to those who are in it for the long run.
With all of that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about what you can expect to earn, just for logging into the game regularly.
Complete Warframe Tribute pool
|Item
|Default amount/value + scaling formula
|Rarity
|Credits
|10,000 + (Day × 50)
|Common
|Endo
|80 × Rounded(1 + Day/200)
|Common
|Affinity Booster
|Rounded(3 × [1 + Day/100]) hours
|Common
|Credit Booster
|Rounded(3 × [1 + Day/100]) hours
|Common
|Resource Booster
|Rounded(3 × [1 + Day/100]) hours
|Common
|Resource Drop Chance Booster
|Rounded(3 × [1 + Day/100]) hours
|Common
|Cryotic
|50 + Rounded(Day/4)
|Common
|Detonite Ampule
|Rounded(2 + Day/100)
|Common
|Fieldron Sample
|Rounded(2 + Day/100)
|Common
|Gallium
|Rounded(1 + Day/200)
|Common
|Morphics
|Rounded(1 + Day/200)
|Common
|Mutagen Mass
|Rounded(1 + Day/200)
|Common
|Mutagen Sample
|Rounded(2 + Day/100)
|Common
|Neural Sensors
|Rounded(2 + Day/100)
|Common
|Neurodes
|Rounded(1 + Day/200)
|Common
|Orokin Cell
|Rounded(1 + Day/200)
|Common
|Oxium
|100 + (Day/2)
|Common
|Tellurium
|Rounded(1 + Day/200)
|Common
|Random Warframe Blueprint
|1
|Common
|Random Warframe Component (Neuroptics, Chassis, or Systems) Blueprint
|1
|Common
|Random Weapon Blueprint
|1
|Common
|1,000 Syndicate Medallions
|1
|Common
|Forma Blueprint
|Rounded(1 + Day/400)
|Rare
|5,000 Syndicate Medallions
|1
|Rare
|Relic Pack
|Rounded(1 + Day/200)
|Rare
|20/30/40/50/60/70/75% Platinum Discount coupon (PC Only)
|1
|Legendary
|25/50/75% Market Discount (Console)
|1
|Legendary
|20/30/40/50/60/70/75% Bonus Platinum coupon (Console/Mobile)
|1
|Legendary
Login Milestone rewards explained
In addition to the above Daily Tributes, Warframe also grants more substantial rewards upon reaching significant login milestones. Every 50 days, the player is presented with a set of up to three choices. Once an option is selected, it’s removed from the pool and replaced by another.
The complete breakdown of what you can expect is as follows:
Sigils and Resources
These choices are presented every hundred days, starting at Day 50.
- Awakened Luna Cache (Awakened Luna Sigil, 3-day Credit Booster, and Exilus Adapter)
- Eternal Stasis Cache (Eternal Stasis Sigil, 3-day Affinity Booster, and Orokin Reactor)
- Guiding Rose Cache (Guiding Rose Glyph, 3-day Affinity Booster, and Exilus Adapter)
- Imminent Eclipse Cache (Imminent Eclipse Sigil, 3-day Affinity Booster, and Orokin Catalyst)
- Lotus Deliverance Cache (Lotus Deliverance Sigil, 3-day Credit Booster, and Orokin Reactor)
- Lustrous Major Cache (Lustrous Major Glyph, 7-day Credit Booster and Orokin Reactor)
- Riven Cache (One Veiled Rifle, Pistol and Melee Riven Mod each and three Riven Mod Slots)
- Solar Flare Cache (Solar Flare Sigil, 3-day Credit Booster, and Orokin Catalyst)
- Spectral Tide Cache (Spectral Tide Glyph, 3 Forma, and Orokin Reactor)
- Void Gate Cache (Void Gate Sigil, 3-day Affinity Booster, and Exilus Adapter)
Weapons
Weapon choices are given to the player on Day 100, 300, 500 & 700.
- Azima
- Sigma and Octantis
- Zenistar
- Zenith
Primed Mods
Primed Mod choices are given to the player on Day 200, 400, 600 & 900.
- Primed Fury
- Primed Shred
- Primed Sure Footed
- Primed Vigor
That’s all there is to know about Daily Tributes, Milestones and login rewards for Warframe! Make sure to check out our complete guide to unlocking the latest update, 1999, or earning Ducats, if you’re a little short for Baro Ki’Teer’s next visit.