Warframe: Daily login reward and Tribute pool explained

Warframe rewards players for consistently logging in and playing the game, drawing those prizes from a larger pool of potential options.

The reward granted each time you login is random, so there isn’t a way of predicting exactly what you’re going to get. That said, there are a finite number of options, ranging from Common to Legendary rarities.

Additionally, these Tributes are often multiplied as part of a broader scaling formula that grants considerably more to those who are in it for the long run.

Article continues after ad

With all of that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about what you can expect to earn, just for logging into the game regularly.

Complete Warframe Tribute pool

Item Default amount/value + scaling formula Rarity Credits 10,000 + (Day × 50) Common Endo 80 × Rounded(1 + Day/200) Common Affinity Booster Rounded(3 × [1 + Day/100]) hours Common Credit Booster Rounded(3 × [1 + Day/100]) hours Common Resource Booster Rounded(3 × [1 + Day/100]) hours Common Resource Drop Chance Booster Rounded(3 × [1 + Day/100]) hours Common Cryotic 50 + Rounded(Day/4) Common Detonite Ampule Rounded(2 + Day/100) Common Fieldron Sample Rounded(2 + Day/100) Common Gallium Rounded(1 + Day/200) Common Morphics Rounded(1 + Day/200) Common Mutagen Mass Rounded(1 + Day/200) Common Mutagen Sample Rounded(2 + Day/100) Common Neural Sensors Rounded(2 + Day/100) Common Neurodes Rounded(1 + Day/200) Common Orokin Cell Rounded(1 + Day/200) Common Oxium 100 + (Day/2) Common Tellurium Rounded(1 + Day/200) Common Random Warframe Blueprint 1 Common Random Warframe Component (Neuroptics, Chassis, or Systems) Blueprint 1 Common Random Weapon Blueprint 1 Common 1,000 Syndicate Medallions 1 Common Forma Blueprint Rounded(1 + Day/400) Rare 5,000 Syndicate Medallions 1 Rare Relic Pack Rounded(1 + Day/200) Rare 20/30/40/50/60/70/75% Platinum Discount coupon (PC Only) 1 Legendary 25/50/75% Market Discount (Console) 1 Legendary 20/30/40/50/60/70/75% Bonus Platinum coupon (Console/Mobile) 1 Legendary

Dexerto/Digital Extremes

Login Milestone rewards explained

In addition to the above Daily Tributes, Warframe also grants more substantial rewards upon reaching significant login milestones. Every 50 days, the player is presented with a set of up to three choices. Once an option is selected, it’s removed from the pool and replaced by another.

Article continues after ad

The complete breakdown of what you can expect is as follows:

Article continues after ad

Sigils and Resources

These choices are presented every hundred days, starting at Day 50.

Awakened Luna Cache (Awakened Luna Sigil, 3-day Credit Booster, and Exilus Adapter)

(Awakened Luna Sigil, 3-day Credit Booster, and Exilus Adapter) Eternal Stasis Cache (Eternal Stasis Sigil, 3-day Affinity Booster, and Orokin Reactor)

(Eternal Stasis Sigil, 3-day Affinity Booster, and Orokin Reactor) Guiding Rose Cache (Guiding Rose Glyph, 3-day Affinity Booster, and Exilus Adapter)

(Guiding Rose Glyph, 3-day Affinity Booster, and Exilus Adapter) Imminent Eclipse Cache (Imminent Eclipse Sigil, 3-day Affinity Booster, and Orokin Catalyst)

(Imminent Eclipse Sigil, 3-day Affinity Booster, and Orokin Catalyst) Lotus Deliverance Cache (Lotus Deliverance Sigil, 3-day Credit Booster, and Orokin Reactor)

(Lotus Deliverance Sigil, 3-day Credit Booster, and Orokin Reactor) Lustrous Major Cache (Lustrous Major Glyph, 7-day Credit Booster and Orokin Reactor)

(Lustrous Major Glyph, 7-day Credit Booster and Orokin Reactor) Riven Cache (One Veiled Rifle, Pistol and Melee Riven Mod each and three Riven Mod Slots)

(One Veiled Rifle, Pistol and Melee Riven Mod each and three Riven Mod Slots) Solar Flare Cache (Solar Flare Sigil, 3-day Credit Booster, and Orokin Catalyst)

(Solar Flare Sigil, 3-day Credit Booster, and Orokin Catalyst) Spectral Tide Cache (Spectral Tide Glyph, 3 Forma, and Orokin Reactor)

(Spectral Tide Glyph, 3 Forma, and Orokin Reactor) Void Gate Cache (Void Gate Sigil, 3-day Affinity Booster, and Exilus Adapter)

Weapons

Weapon choices are given to the player on Day 100, 300, 500 & 700.

Azima

Sigma and Octantis

Zenistar

Zenith

Primed Mods

Primed Mod choices are given to the player on Day 200, 400, 600 & 900.

Primed Fury

Primed Shred

Primed Sure Footed

Primed Vigor

That’s all there is to know about Daily Tributes, Milestones and login rewards for Warframe! Make sure to check out our complete guide to unlocking the latest update, 1999, or earning Ducats, if you’re a little short for Baro Ki’Teer’s next visit.