Warframe: 1999 voice actors for all characters

So much of what makes Warframe great is its narrative, capably delivered by an extensive team of voice actors. The 1999 update is no different, so we’ve prepared a complete breakdown of exactly who you can expect to hear along the way.

Warframe: 1999 is a major departure for the popular MMO, taking players back in time by thousands of years. Though previous updates have dabbled in time travel, this is the first to entirely center the story so far in the past.

As part of that, players are being introduced to a whole host of new characters who haven’t featured in the game before. To deliver those new protagonists’ (and antagonists’) lines, some notable names from around the world of voice acting have been drafted in.

All Warframe: 1999 voice actors: Complete cast

Ben Starr – Arthur (Excalibur)

Ben Starr/Dexerto

As the leader of The Hex, a group of six Protoframes searching for a cure to the Technocyte virus, Arthur features more heavily than any other character in the story. He’s best known for his appearance as Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI, but he has also appeared in Quantum Break and Arknights. He’s also set to appear in 2025’s Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Alpha Takahashi – Aoi (Mag)

Alpha Takahashi/Dexerto

In charge of logistics for The Hex, Aoi is one of those characters that makes an immediate impression, often serving as comedic relief. She’s played by Alpha Takahashi, who appeared in Cyberpunk 2077 as Hanako Arasaka, and also features as Psylocke in Marvel Rivals.

Melissa Medina – Lettie (Trinity)

Melissa Medina/Dexerto

Lettie is the healer/medic of the group, also selling useful items to the player once they have sufficient standing with the Syndicate. She is played by Melissa Medina, who has appeared in several high profile projects including Starfield, Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail and Star Wars: The Old Republic – Legacy of the Sith.

Kevin Afghani – Amir (Volt)

Kevin Afghani/Dexerto

Amir is the resident tech and electronic expert, who sells the blueprint for the latest Warframe added during the update – Cyte-09. He is voiced by Kevin Afghani, who was confirmed as the successor to Mario voice Charles Martinet, also taking up the mantle of other characters including Waluigi, Luigi and Wario.

Amelia Tyler – Eleanor (Nix)

Amelia Tyler/Dexerto

Eleanor Nightingale is the sister of The Hex’s leader Arthur, and plays a major role in the story, as well as being available as one of the game’s new romance options. The voice behind the character is Amelia Tyler, who is most well-known for her turn as Baldur’s Gate 3’s narrator. She has also appeared in other critically acclaimed releases, including Divinity: Original Sin II and Hades II.

Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge – Quincy (Cyte-09)

Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge/Dexerto

Quincy is the only member of The Hex who doesn’t draw his powers from existing Warframes. Instead, this marksman uses the Cyte-09 ‘frame, which makes its debut at the same time as the update. In the world of video games, he voiced one of the player character options in Forza Horizon 5.

Kevin Lim – TV Announcer

Kevin Lim/Dexerto

The TV Announcer is a more minor, though still very important, voice in the 1999 update. He is brought to life by Kevin Lim, who has appeared in Warframe previously as Bombastine in The Duviri Paradox.

Elsie Lovelock – Major Rusalka

Elsie Lovelock/Dexerto

Major Rusalka is the ruthless commander of the Scaldra armed forces in 1999 and a significant player in the narrative. She is voiced by Elsie Lovelock, who has previously appeared in video games including Remothered: Broken Porcelain and Wargroove.

Nick Apostolides – Zeke

Nick Apostolides/Dexerto

Zeke is a member of the boyband On-Lyne who take center stage in Warframe: 1999. He is played by Nick Apostolides, who many people will know from the Resident Evil 2 remake, where he played protagonist Leon Kennedy. He also appeared in Life is Strange 2 and The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit.

Emma Martello – Cephalon Cy

Dexerto/Digital Extremes

Cephalon Cy serves as the navigator for the player’s Railjack, a special ship that they pick up during the Rising Tide quest. The ship features during the story and the voice you’ll hear comes from Emma Martello, who reprises the role from her original run.

James Conlin – Ollie

Digital Extremes

Ollie is the protagonist of in-game video arcade cabinet Ollie’s Crash Course, who communicates with Arthur in the story. He is voiced by James Conlin, who is making his voice acting debut in Warframe as part of the Make-A-Wish program.

That’s all there is to know! If you’re looking to jump into the expansion right away, make sure to check out our guide to unlocking access.