Warframe 1999: Release date, trailer, platforms, more

The Warframe 1999 expansion was shown off at Tennocon 2023, giving players a glimpse of all the new content coming to the game. So, here’s everything you need to know about Warframe 1999.

Warframe continues to be incredibly popular amongst sci-fi fans and ARPG aficionados – in fact, it even made our list of the best free to play games. Not only does the title feature huge amounts of weapons and deadly Warframes that players can unlock, but the developers are also constantly adding exciting new content to the game.

Warframe 1999 is one of the expansions that has fans excited, as it takes place long before the The Old War and reveals lore behind the Excalibur Warframe. So, if you wish to know when Warframe 1999 releases and what it entails, then our handy hub has you covered.

Digital Extremes Warframe 1999 is one of the new expansions coming to the game.

The Warframe 1999 expansion will be released sometime in 2024. This news was revealed during the latest trailer, which gave players a brief glimpse of the game’s setting and gameplay. As always, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear more information.

Warframe 1999 platforms

Warframe 1999 will be available to play on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Just like previous expansions, players will likely be able to download the Warframe 1999 update for free, given how previous expansions have been available to players without spending any money.

Warframe 1999 gameplay & story

According to the game’s official site, the Warframe 1999 expansion takes place “long before The Old War” where the deeds of Albrecht Entrati have cast an ominous, lingering shadow over the Origin System.

The trailer sees a stranger known as “Arthur” – who bears a striking resemblance to the Excalibur Warframe. He also appears to be taking down a familiar enemy, but fans will need to play through this expansion to uncover more details about this origin story.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about Warframe 1999. Make sure you bookmark this page and check back here regularly for the latest updates.