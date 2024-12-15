Warframe: 1999 characters explained – Who are The Hex?

Warframe: 1999 takes players back thousands of years from the main story of the game. As part of that, there are a lot of new characters for players to meet, but who exactly are they and how do they fit into the current story?

The main cast that players will quickly become very familiar with are The Hex. This group of six are a syndicate made up of Protoframes, early humans who exhibit the traits of later Warframes after the experiments of the mysterious Dr. Albrecht Entrati.

Article continues after ad

Operating out of the Höllvania Central Mall, they are searching for Entrati after he goes missing under mysterious circumstances. Critically, they need to get him to reverse the effects of the Technocyte virus that plagues them.

As a syndicate, they serve a bunch of useful purposes when playing back in ’99, but there’s plenty to know about them and what they do.

Warframe: 1999 – The Hex explained

Arthur Nightingale

The leader of the Hex, Arthur Nightingale is a Protoframe who takes on the traits of Excalibur from the future Origin System. Serving as a de facto moral compass to the other, more reactionary members of the group, he’s the figure who features the most heavily in the narrative.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Aoi Morohoshi

Logistics expert and deputy leader after Arthur, Aoi is one of the more humorous members of the group and often provides comedic relief in the trying times of 1999’s setting. She is imbued with the powers of Mag and also sells some excellent musical options for your Tenno’s orbiter.

Amir Beckett

Resident tech and electronics expert, Amir is one of the most tangibly impactful characters on your gameplay loop. Taking on the powers of beloved OG Warframe Volt, he sells the blueprint for Cyte-09, as well as some impressive new weaponry. He also has fun minigame decorations for collectors to get their hands on.

Article continues after ad

Quincy Isaacs

Quincy is a marksman and all-round firearms expert who suitably takes on the traits of the new Cyte-09 Warframe (which is also designed with ranged engagement in mind). Selling Protokol Skins, Sigils, Capturas and Glyphs, they are a reliable and consistent member of the syndicate.

Leticia Garcia

Leticia operates as the Protoframe version of Trinity and serves as the main medic of the group as a result. She’s the one who grants Standing in exchange for Syndicate Medallions and you’ll visit regularly to advance your reputation within The Hex Syndicate.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Eleanor Nightingale

The sister of Arthur and psych-ops-focused member of The Hex, she sells Arcane Enhancements and takes on the powers of Nyx. Critically, she’s also the first port of call for the new Coda weapons, which are packing a hell of a punch at this early stage.

That’s all there is to know about the main cast of this latest update! Make sure to check out our guide to unlocking access to Warframe: 1999, so you can get started as quickly as possible.