Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2: Release date, gameplay & trailers - Dexerto

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines’ sequel to the cult-classic 2004 game is primed to provide long-time fans with a modern, immersive experience of life as a vampire. With so much hype surrounding VTMB2, we’ve got you covered on all you need to know about release dates, trailers, and gameplay.
The original 2004 game — developed by Troika Games and published by Activision — was plagued with development issues that saw its release in an unfinished, barebones state. Statistically, it was a flop, only becoming more and more popular as time went on. Today, it is consistently played and loved by fans of the genre, with an unofficial patch serving as the primary way to experience the game today.
With stunning graphics, VTMB2 brings the iconic franchise into the modern age.
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 release date
The sequel was originally slated for a March 2020 release, but the game has been pushed back to 2021, with developers wanting to ensure that the game is as polished as it can possibly be for fans – likely to avoid a similar situation with the first game.
According to Ebba Ljungerud, Paradox’s CEO, the game will not be released until the latter part of the year, primarily due to staff changes and the current global situation.
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 trailers
Now in 2021, fans of the game have a handful of trailers that can keep their excitement until release. With the announcement of the game being revealed in March 2019, the hype train is continually building with each look into the game.
VTMB2 Announcement trailer
The CGI trailer introduces players to the sequel’s new location, different from that of the first title’s LA setting. The narrator states that “this city will bleed you dry. Safety is bought with blood – yours, theirs, ours. Here, no one’s hands stay clean.”
VTMB2 extended gameplay trailer
The following trailer provided fans with a first look at actual gameplay footage in June 2019, with the trailer’s narrator asking the player “welcome to the first day of the rest of your death – having fun yet?”
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 2020 trailer
Released a year later after the initial delays, the video’s description states that players “are dead now, but stronger, quicker, more alluring and with potential for so much more. Your choices, plots, and schemes will change the balance of power – come dance on your grave!”
What is Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 about?
Set in a recreation of modern-day Seattle, players will experience life as a newborn Thin Blood – a relatively weak vampire with equally weak abilities.
Turned into a vampire by rogue vampires by what is referred to as a Mass Embrace – another phrase for a large, public attack- Thin Bloods are shunned by the other clans and variations of vampires within the world as lesser beings.
In this world, the clans aim to maintain what is referred to as The Masquerade – a code that aims to hide their existence from the outside world. Violations in this code spell disaster for those that break it.
Gameplay
After character creation – which sees you choosing a different background for your character that offers different ways to explore the game world – upgradeable disciplines provide further ways to navigate and utilize the environment around you.
Later in the game, players are also able to join one of the game’s many Full Blood clans – further expanding and developing upon the direction in which your character is taken.
With upgradeable disciplines and skills, you can play precisely the character you want to be.
A primarily first-person experience, “Bloodlines 2 reacts to your every choice in a narrative where different paths, and outcomes, abound.” For RPG lovers everywhere, this is fantastic – allowing you to create precisely the character you want to, offering the chance of future playthroughs that are completely different from that of prior ones.
Working with characters such as The Prince of Seattle and the iconic Damsel of the original game, players will weave their way through a dark, bewitching story.
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 pre orders
Available to preorder now on PC, Xbox One, Series X/S, and PlayStation 4 and 5, VTMB2 has four different editions available.
The four editions provide players with a plethora of extra goodies.
From the 24-hour early access provided with the digital purchases of the Unsanctioned Blood Pack, to the 28cm statue of Elif in the Collector’s Edition, there’s something for everyone.
So, there you have it. All of the information regarding the upcoming Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.
Roleplaying games are a constant, major topic in the gaming community, with fans of immersive storylines and experiences waiting in anticipation for any shred of new information they can get their hands on. Here, we’ve detailed the best upcoming RPGs that PC players can expect to see more info on as we move through 2021 and beyond.
With games such as Skyrim, Dragon Age Inquisition, The Witcher 3, and Red Dead Redemption 2 marking the 2010s as the best decade for RPGs on PC, we haven’t seen any RPGs in the past year that held much weight against these behemoths.
Cyberpunk 2077 famously fell from grace with its broken game, lack of depth and customization — something that’s integral in an RPG — and a multitude of glitches, leaving many disheartened. What was long-awaited in the community (and perhaps hyped up too much) is now just another game to add to the list of disappointments alongside games such as Anthem and Marvel’s Avengers.
While we all may now approach future game releases more cautiously — and this is surely a good thing — the RPG community looks set to be in for a treat with some of these upcoming gems.
While available to play now in Early Access, players can expect a more complete experience as the year progresses.
Set in the Forgotten Realms of Dungeons & Dragons, Baldur’s Gate has taken a long hiatus. Now a cult classic, with the original title being released in 1998 and the most recent addition to Baldur’s Gate dropping in 2016 — an expansion to the original games’ Enhanced Editions — Baldur’s Gate III serves as the newest standalone game in over 4 years.
Developed by Larian Studios, who helmed the vastly-acclaimed Divinity: Original Sin series, they’ve been tasked with bringing the game to life. Their sequel, Divinity: Original Sin 2, harkened back to the games of yesteryear with its combat mechanics, character depth, and top-down perspective, making it perfect sense for the developer to take up the mantle of this new entry.
Featuring a robust character creation system, you can craft the character you want to play. Alongside the Dungeons & Dragons dice-based style of play for battle and speech checks, Larian weaves you through a unique storyline full of intrigue and mystery.
Although technically available now through Early Access, the game is still undergoing vast changes. Larian is committed to working with the community to deliver a product that’s something they’re proud of, and that it sits in line with what feedback is received from players. Larian states on their Steam page that they anticipate the game remaining in early access for at least one year, but it’ll ultimately be ready when it’s ready. At the time of writing, this puts the release on PC anywhere from Autumn 2021 and beyond.
Best RPGs for PC releasing in 2022 and beyond
Starfield – Releasing in 2021 at the earliest
This previously leaked image showcases a look at what could be Starfield.
Fans of PC RPGs all over the world have their eyes set on Bethesda Softworks’ upcoming entry into their collection of fantastic roleplaying games. Alongside The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, Starfield aims to take players to space in an RPG of the same caliber and quality expected in a Bethesda title.
Details concerning the upcoming game are incredibly light, but the internet nevertheless is abuzz with hype. After all, Skyrim is still heavily played to this day and is continually supported and added to by the modding community, with Oblivion being moved over into the game for players to experience.
In 2019’s E3 Coliseum, Todd Howard spoke with Elon Musk and revealed that “traveling in space in our game, I want to say it’s like flight in the ’40s, like it’s dangerous,” before stating that these trepidatious conditions will have to be gamified some, so that it’s not as punishing as actual space travel.”
While we know Starfield will arrive before The Elder Scrolls VI, a release date has yet to be officially confirmed. While this doesn’t bode well for anything to happen before summer 2021, Fallout 4 was revealed just 6 months ahead of its release date.
Dragon Age 4 – April 2022 at the earliest
What will Silas be getting up to in the next installment of the hit franchise?
Set in the world Thedas, Dragon Age features storylines of magic, warring nations, and growing relationships between its central characters. An RPG lover’s dream, the game prides itself on allowing the character to form deep and meaningful friendships, relationships, and adversaries through its storytelling.
With an incredible voice cast throughout its games, such as Freddie Prinze Jr. as the widely loved Bull, Alix Wilton Regan as one of the Inquisitor’s voices, and Felicia Day as Tallis, DA4’s voice cast is surely set to impress.
While little is known as to the storyline of the new installment, with Bioware’s description of “The world of Dragon Age needs a new hero – someone who can take on the evil forces threatening Thedas,” we can be sure to be in for a wild ride.
Although Bioware’s release of Anthem was a total flop and has been all but abandoned and swept by the wayside, Dragon Age has promising potential to be another fantastic addition to the franchise, with characters like Silas returning once more to pull at player’s emotions. No release date is yet set in stone, but in EA’s previous Q2 earnings call for 2020, Blake Jorgensen stated that it “probably” would release after the fiscal year of 2022, which would denote any time after April 2022.
Fable 4 – 2022 at the earliest
While little is known about Fable 4, the hilarious trailer was an exciting peek.
Little is known about the fourth installment in the Fable franchise. Other than the teaser trailer detailing that we will “explore a land of fantastical creatures and wondrous places” there’s little to go off of. Of course, it seems set that Fable’s setting mimics the previous installments, with the dry, British, tongue-in-cheek humor still very much alive.
The fact that we are even receiving a new game came completely out of the left-field, though, as Lionhead Studios and head Peter Monyleux closed up shop in 2016 after canceling the cooperative asymmetrical Fable Legends, which saw development issues throughout its lifecycle.
For now, though, all we have to go off of is the information relayed in the trailer. “The world is full of stories of legendary heroes and treacherous villains.” This likely indicates a continuation of the game mechanic which sees you being able to become good or evil through the actions that you take throughout gameplay. It continues by saying that “not all stories have happy endings, but yours has yet to be written,” possibly hinting towards an open-ended experience in which the actions of players affect what occurs in the nation of Albion.
While no release date is set, as nothing other than a teaser has been shown, we can make a safe estimation that the game will not see a 2021 release. What we do know, though, is that the game will, at least initially, be an Xbox and PC exclusive, due to the game being made under the Microsoft umbrella.
Hogwarts Legacy – Releasing in 2022
Hogwarts Legacy is set to re-ignite the childhoods of many lifelong fans.
While a plethora of games based around The Wizarding World have been released in the past, predominantly based around the adventures of Harry Potter and his friends, Hogwarts Legacy aims to shake up the narrative. Set in the late 1800s before Voldemort and other baddies attempted to gain control of the wizarding community, the date is far enough away to be its own separate entity yet still remain within the realm of familiarity. After all, the Wizarding World and the technologies and fashions used there are timeless.
Allowing players to choose their Hogwarts House of Slytherin, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, or Ravenclaw while attending classes as a 5th-year transfer student, players will be able to experience the closest thing to a lifelike replica of existing in Hogwarts.
Roleplaying communities have existed in online forums and virtual worlds — such as Second Life’s Mischief Managed — for years, allowing players to create their own characters with deep storylines and roleplay with others, but this will be the first AAA experience for fans to engage with.