Video game addiction lawsuits against EA, Epic & Microsoft dropped across US

Two lawsuits accusing top video game companies including EA, Epic Games, Microsoft, and Roblox of causing video game addiction in minors have been dropped.

The lawsuits, brought against these companies in Ohio and Arkansas on behalf of minors, have been dismissed by the plaintiff, according to a review of the records by Game File. The developers listed in the suit were Epic, Activision Blizzard, Rockstar Games, Sony, Take Two Interactive, Microsoft, and Roblox.

According to Game File, top lawyers representing the game developers and publishers said plaintiffs should take their case to arbitration, as all players sign user agreements to access their games in the first place.

The attorneys also cited protections under the First Amendment in motions filed on September 17 to dismiss one of the lawsuits. Microsoft argued video games are entitled to protection as forms of artistic expression, while Roblox argued it is only a service provider and not liable for games created by its users.

Blizzard Many of the companies named in the lawsuits run what some consider predatory live service games.

The dismissed suits aren’t the only ones like this against the industry’s biggest names. A mother in Arkansas is suing Activision, EA, Epic, Microsoft, and Ubisoft for damages caused by her son’s apparent gaming addiction.

This lawsuit, filed by Casey and Thomas Dunn, claims their son has an unhealthy relationship with Battlefield, Call of Duty, Fortnite, and Rainbow Six. He also allegedly spent $350 a month on gaming, and his addiction led to injuries to his hands, elbow, and shoulders.

If and how the Ohio and Arkansas cases being dropped impacts the Dunns’ lawsuit remains to be seen, as their case remains ongoing.