Victoria 2 console commands & how to use them on PC

Victoria 2 is an RTS game that allows you to build an empire. Here are all the Victoria 2 console commands on PC.

Despite releasing in 2010, the real-time strategy game Victoria 2 is still popular today. This means console commands in Victoria 2 are still very much in use and needed by those who play it. The game lets players channel their inner benevolent monarch and peacefully watch over their subjects, or it lets them become a vicious dictator, intent on world-domination and the subjugation of all they preside over.

Regardless of play style, console commands in Victoria 2 help players progress and steer the game in the way they want. By using console commands, Victoria 2 players can make their population love them, or gain the support of political opponents and neighboring nations in their conquests. Here’s everything you need to know about using console commands in Victoria 2 and an comprehensive list of them all.

Advertisement

Contents

How to enter Victoria 2 console commands

To enter console commands in Victoria 2, press the ~ or ’tilde’ key. This will bring up the console in-game and allow the you to input any code from the below lists.

It’s worth pointing out that the game continues running while the console is displayed and does not pause.

Victoria 2 all console commands

Here is a list of Victoria 2 console commands and Cheats:

Code Effect addresearch(addr) [techname] Adds research at specified name blockade Blockade province changeowner Change the current owner of a province conquerall All provinces will be under your control debug allmoney Show all money transfer data debug alwaysaddwargoal Removes wargoal limit debug alwaysdiplo Infinite diplomats debug alwaysreform Removes the 1-month wait between reforms debug influence Every Great Power’s influence set to 100. debug invent Unlock instant invention debug market Toggles on/off price changes debug researchpoints [add number] Add number of research points debug yesmen AI accepts all deals fow Toggles the fog of war Goods [XXX] Awards XXX amount of goods inc Instand construction inr Instant research leaderprestige [lprestige] [province] [value] Add set amounts of leadership prestige per province and set value Leadership [XXX] Gives you XXX leadership militancy [level] Set militancy level militancy [province] [ideology] Set militancy per province and ideology Money [XXX] Gives XXX money to player Plurality [XXX] Set plurality level Prestige [XXX] Set prestige level reorg All your units get 100% organization and strength researchpoints [rpoints] [num] Add a set number of research points Revolt [province ID] Increase a province’s rebels showprovinceid [Province ID] Toggles on/off ID visibility spawnunit [unit] [Province ID] Spawn specified unit in the specified province suppress [number] Add a select number of suppression points to your nation tag[tag] Change country tag to another tag teleportselectionto[provinceID] Teleports to the selected province upperhouse Instant re-election

Victoria 2 events

Events in Victoria 2 can also be triggered using console commands. These are specially constructed gameplay changes that the developers released in code form to let players tailor the gameplay at any given time. They were time sensitive at first, but now, all event console commands work just like regular console commands, letting players feel the benefit anytime.

Advertisement

Here are all event console commands in Victoria 2:

Government event

You can find the Victoria 2 console command codes for Government events below:

Event code Effect

Event 1000 Unlock socialist government Event 1001 Unlock communist government Event 1002 Unlock Anarcho-liberal government Event 1003 Unlock fascist government

Casus Beli events

You can find the Victoria 2 console command codes for Casus Beli events below:

Event code Effect Event 2510 casus belli Cut size Event 2520 casus belli Humility Event 2530 casus belli Place in the sun Event 2540 casus belli Cut size Event 2550 casus belli Drum of war Event 2560 casus belli Patrimony Event 2570 casus belli Conquest

Reform events

You can find the Victoria 2 console command codes for political reform events below:

Event code Effect Event 3000 Health Care Event 3100 Press rights Event 3200 New political party Event 3300 Pensions Event 3400 Unemployment subsidies Event 3401 Extend or cancel subsidies Event 3402 Lower or higher subsidies Event 3403 Minimum wage Event 3404 Better subsidies Event 3500 Trade unions Event 3600 Safety regulations Event 3700 Lower work hours reforms Event 3750 Wage reform Event 3800 Trade Union reform Event 3900 Abolishment of slavery support Event 4000 Upper House Event 4100 New voting system Event 4200 Voting reform Event 12000 Extent safety regulations Event 12010 Safety regulation reform Event 60108 Extend or do not extend slavery

Election campaign events

You can find the Victoria 2 console command codes for election campaign events below:

Event code Effect Event 14000 Trade policy Event 14010 Economy Event 14020 Religion Event 14030 Citizen Event 14040 War Event 14050 Protectionism Event 14060 Protectionism vs. Free Trade Event 14070 Laissez Faire Event 14080 Interventionism Event 14090 State Capitalism Event 14100 Planned economy Event 14110 Atheism Event 14120 Secularized Event 14130 Pluralism Event 14140 Moralism Event 14150 Residency Event 14160 Limited citizenship Event 14170 Full citizenship Event 14180 Jingoism Event 14190 Pro-military Event 14200 Anti-Military Event 14210 Pacifism

Political events

You can find the Victoria 2 console command codes for political events below:

Event code Effect Event 17500 Add 20 to Socialists Event 18000 Add 10 to Socialists Event 18010 Add 5 to Liberals and 2 to Conservatives Event 18020 Add 20 to Liberals Event 18030 Add 10 to Liberals Event 18040 Add 20 to Socialists Event 18050 Add 20.00 to Liberals Event 18060 Add 10 to Radicals Event 18070 Add 30 to Liberals Event 18080 Add 30 to Radicals Event 18090 Add 45 to Liberals Event 18100 20% in favor of healthcare reform Event 18110 20% in favor of subsidies reform Event 18120 Add 50 to Conservatives Event 18130 Add 50 to Socialists Event 18150 Add to Facists Event 18160 Add 10 to Liberals Event 18170 Add 30 to Socialists Event 18180 Population lose 1 Consciousness or 1 Militancy Event 18190 Population 10% in favor of Jingoism Event 18200 Population 10% in favor of Laissez Faire Event 18520 5% in favor of Jingoism & Lose 2 War Exhaustion or All Population 10% in favor of Jingoism Event 18580 Population 20% in favor pacifism

Criminal events

You can find the Victoria 2 console command codes for criminal events below:

Event code Effect

Event 22030 Foul Murder event Event 22040 Chain gang Event 22050 Wanted Event 22060 Life without parole Event 22070 Debtors prison Event 22080 Capital punishment Event 44000 Leper colony in Hawaii

Leadership events

You can find the Victoria 2 console command codes for leadership events below:

Event code Effect Event 60000 Become a communist dictatorship Event 60010 Become a military dictatorship Event 60020 Become a radical dictatorship Event 60030 Become a fascist dictatorship Event 60040 Become an Absolutist Monarchy Event 60050 Become a Constitutional Republic Event 60060 Become a Semi-Constitutional Monarchy Event 60070 Become a Constitutional Monarchy dictatorship Event 60080 Become a military dictatorship Event 60090 Become a radical dictatorship Event 60100 Become a communist dictatorship Event 60110 Become a fascist dictatorship

Genocide events

You can find the Victoria 2 console command codes for genocide events below:

Advertisement

Event code Effect Event 21500 Natural disasters Event 21000 Disease and famine Event 4435 Cultural minority Event 4434 Religious minority

Assimilation events

You can find the Victoria 2 console command codes for assimilation events below:

Event code Effect Event 14680 Requires Mission To Civilize invention & a colony Event 15260 Requires a colony to not have an accepted culture (doesn’t work on a colony) Event 15280 The same as 15260 but national value not relevant

War events

You can find the Victoria 2 console command codes for war events below:

Event code Effect Event 18500 Population lose 1 Militancy or Consciences & gain 5.250 in Prestige Event 18540 Lose 3 Infamy or 2 Infamy and Gain 5.250 Prestige Event 18550 Gain 2 Militancy and 10.5 Prestige or 1 Militancy Event 18510 Gain 8.400 Prestige Event 4402 30.00 Improve Relations with Neighbor and gain 5.250 Prestige Event 96150 Lowers the infamy to 25 and Gives 25 Prestige Event 18560 Population lose 1 Militancy or 1 Consciences Event 18570 Gain 10 Prestige & lose 1 Militancy or gain 814.61 research points Event 4305 Province loses 2 Militancy Event 12060 Lose 1 War Exhaustion Event 18550 Gain 2 Militancy & 10.5 Prestige or gain 1 Militancy Event 18560 Population lose 1 Militancy or 1 Consciences

Misc events

You can find all the other Victoria 2 console command codes below:

Event code Effect Event 1100 Gold rush Event 2000 Assimilation problems Event 60120 Annexation event Event 60140 Political reform appointed Event 60107 Ends women’s suffrage Event 14680 Baby boom Event 18530 Gain lots of research points Event 18570 Gain 10 Prestige, research points, but lose 1 Militancy, Event 19000 Great Power rivalries Event 19500 Gain casus belli on Zulus Event 4400 Trade policy rich & lose Militancy Event 4402 Gain prestige and improve relations with neighbor states Event 5000 Introduce a new sport Event 10000 Liberal revolution Event 13000 Turn on Western influence or isolationism policies Event 14500 Colonial uprisings Event 15000 Police brutality against Nationalist movements Event 16000 American Civil War Event 17000 Suffragette movements Event 22500 Stock market crash Event 23200 Explore the River Nile Event 23400 Host an Olympic Games Event 23450 Win a Nobel Prize Event 29900 Increases farming Event 30000 Host World Fairs Event 31100 Discovery if Troy Event 31300 Population gains 1 connectionism Event 33000 Open a theatre in Berlin Event 35000 British Monarchy splits Event 37700 Order Church property to be sold off Event 18500 Population lose militancy and Consciences but gain Prestige Event 18510 Gain lots of Prestige Event 18530 Gain lots of research points

So that’s all the Victoria 2 console commands! Looking for more console commands or cheats? Check out these guides:

Sims 4 cheats | Fallout New Vegas console commands | GTA 5 cheats | Terraria cheats | Minecraft cheats | Elder Scrolls: Oblivion console commands