Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 delayed to 2025

The time has come for the Kindred to enter Torpor again, as Paradox Interactive has confirmed that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has been delayed until next year, as more work is needed.

Bloodlines 2 has had one of the most tumultuous developments of any modern game. Announced in 2019, the game has undergone several delays, a studio switch (going from Hardsuit Labs to The Chinese Room), and a story shift that has completely changed the protagonist from a weak Thin-blood vampire to an ancient Elder who has awoken in modern times.

Bloodlines 2 was set to launch in 2024, but the lack of a concrete release date made fans wary of a delay, especially as the year dragged on.

It seems their intuition was correct, as Paradox Interactive confirmed in a post on the official Bloodlines 2 website that the game will now launch in the first half of 2025.

Paradox Interactive Bloodlines 2 has completely changed course throughout development

“Earlier this year, Paradox reaffirmed our commitment to delivering high-quality games to our players, and the launch update is a proactive decision derived from this commitment,” the update said.

“Though the game is in a good enough place that we could have maintained our planned release window, Paradox and The Chinese Room collaboratively decided to prioritize polish.

“It will be used to create a quality assurance buffer, giving more time between testing and launch, ensuring we release the game when it’s ready. The extra time gives us an opportunity to adjust certain areas, such as Fabien, and incorporate other community feedback.

“We will also use the time to expand the game’s story, and now Bloodlines 2 will have more than twice as many endings as its predecessor.”

The first Bloodlines 2 gameplay reveal trailer received a polarizing response from the audience. The World of Darkness fans are nothing if not opinionated, so it’s good to hear that the developers are responding to community feedback.

Vampire the Masquerade fans have waited over 20 years for a sequel to Bloodlines, and they will have to hang on for a little longer for a game that will hopefully be as enthralling as its predecessor.