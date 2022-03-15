Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt PC Playtest: Codes, details & how to join early

Sharkmob’s Vampire: The Masquerade-inspired battle royale, Bloodhunt, will return to PC screens following a lengthy down period, so here’s how to get involved in the PC Playtest and dive back into the bloodstained streets of Prague.

As the battle royale genre continues to expand following the success of titles like Apex Legends and Fortnite, one of the things no one ever saw coming was a Vampire: The Masquerade-themed shooter; but that’s exactly what Bloodhunt is.

Allowing players to take control of VTM’s numerous different clans to fight for the crown amid the moonlit streets of a rain-soaked Prague, the game’s early access heralded success.

Advertisement

With a console release pegged for Spring 2022, Sharkmob have thrown open the gates to hell once more with a PC Playtest. If you’ve missed draining the life from your enemies, or simply want to try out Bloodhunt, here’s how to participate in the Playtest and dive into the action a little earlier than your comrades.

Contents

Bloodhunt PC Playtest: Dates

Bloodhunt’s PC Playtest will begin on March 25 from 2 AM PST/5 AM EST/9 AM GMT/10 AM CEST, and will span the rest of that weekend “provided that nothing unforeseen happens.”

This means you’ll be able to play until March 28 at 10 AM CEST, unless the devs choose to extend it.

Advertisement

How to join Bloodhunt PC Playtest

In order to join the PC Playtest for Bloodhunt, you’ll need a code. While those who played the game during the Early Access period will automatically have access, if you didn’t there are a few more steps you’ll need to follow.

Bear in mind that codes are limited, meaning that you may not get one this time around:

Join the Bloodhunt Discord server Once there, join the #playtest channel Type ‘!keyrequest‘ One of the Sharkmob team will reach out to you if you have been successful

Players can provide feedback via Sharkmob’s Discord, as well as their Twitter, and Facebook.

Playtest details

As part of the Playtest, you’ll be able to explore the streets of Prague solo, or as a trio. Additionally, there’s an all-new tutorial level to help you find your feet.

Advertisement

So that’s how to participate in the Bloodhunt PC Playtest and tear your enemies asunder all over again. Looking to brush up on your vampiric skills?

Be sure to check out our Bloodhunt guides before diving back in:

Bloody Roots quest guide | All Blood Resonances & best types | Best clans in Bloodhunt ranked | How to add friends in Bloodhunt