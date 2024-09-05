Valve’s shutdown of Deadlock stat trackers isn’t worth worrying about

One of the creators of a website that tracks stats for Deadlock players, Tracklock, revealed in a now-deleted Discord post that Valve has shut down its operation.

Deadlock doesn’t have an official stat-tracking website that Valve has partnered with or created to showcase the current meta, in-game insights, or ladder ranking. Many players have turned to Tracklock, an unofficial tracker that showcases the best players on the server and the top win-rate heroes.

However, Valve has tried to end stat tracking websites during the game’s beta.

One of the creators of Tracklock, ‘ws,’ has commented on the issue on the community Discord, saying “Valve turned on even more aggressive rate limits and now there are no new games being tracked. We will be making some changes to the site soon to accommodate for this… This game is in beta and they clearly aren’t ready for stats sites yet.”

Valve Deadlock hero Mo and Krill.

The creator said that Tracklock will use the downtime to improve its other features and wait for “when Valve has a solution for us.” The developer could be waiting to let stats sites take hold of Deadlock for when it exits its beta testing stage.

The next stage in the game’s development has not been announced, but players expect Deadlock to be open for everyone to try out sometime soon.

Players reacted positively to Valve’s decision on the game’s subreddit, understanding why the developer doesn’t want stat sites to mess with its balancing and testing so early on.

“I can understand that Valve wants as little outside b****** and ego affecting this as possible, of course, it always will to some degree but it’s a good idea to mitigate it in a playtest,” one player said.

Tracking websites can still function in the meantime, relying on other data or crafting guides for popular heroes. However, Deadlock players will have to wait for Valve to come out with its ranking system to really see who is the best on the server with these sites out of commission.