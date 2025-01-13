Valve has another secret listing on Steam and it’s not Deadlock

Eagle-eyed Steam users have discovered that Valve has another secret listing on its account page, but it’s not Deadlock. From Half-Life 3 to something entirely new, fan theories are already running wild.

Midway through 2024, rumblings bubbled up about a new Valve game. The ever-so-elusive studio was quietly playtesting its first new IP in six years, Deadlock. The hero-shooter-MOBA hybrid was all the rage as thousands sought their way into the secret then not-so-secret early access period.

Now, while Deadlock is far from complete, it has a steady stream of players as new updates roll out every so often to push the title forward. Even still, Valve scarcely acknowledges the title in a public manner, keeping a layer of mystery around it at all times.

While one secretive project is enough to get fans intrigued, it appears another may be in the works. Fans have spotted another unannounced listing on Valve’s Steam page and it’s sending the community into a tizzy.

Valve secretly has another listing on Steam

When viewing Valve’s own page on its video game distribution platform, you can toggle over to the ‘Upcoming Releases’ tab. While just Deadlock appears in the actual list, the category shows the number ‘2’.

Of course, this could simply be a visual bug, but it’s nonetheless got everyone talking. The discovery, first made on Reddit before circulating via Eurogamer, has led to all manner of wide-ranging theories.

Chief among them is naturally that it’s a tease for Half-Life 3. 18 years removed from the last entry in the franchise, although a meme in the industry with insurmountable expectations, it’s still very much a dream for thousands of players.

Various reports and supposed leaks have been coming through at a more regular cadence of late too, adding fuel to the fire. Most recently, on January 1, 2025, Mike Shapiro, voice actor of G-Man, teased fans with a mysterious video referring to a few surprises coming soon.

Another possible explanation for the ‘2’ appearing in upcoming releases, has nothing to do with a game at all. As PCGamer outlined, Valve currently has a page for Steam Gift Cards on the store. Confusingly, even though Gift Cards are readily available, they are listed as ‘upcoming’.

As a result, it’s well worth taking this information with a heaping serve of salt. It could be a mere visual bug, a simple quirk as a result of those Gift Cards, or something far greater. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what the legendary developer has in store.