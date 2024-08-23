Valve finally acknowledges Deadlock as FPS MOBA gets mysterious store page

Deadlock is finally real. Well, sort of. Valve has acknowledged its new FPS MOBA for the very first time, though the game’s Steam page is still reticent on details.

For months now we’ve been hearing rumblings of Valve’s next game. Select content creators have had access for quite some time, and a raft of leaks revealed exactly what they’d been getting up to behind closed doors.

Over the past few weeks, things have been heating up. By inviting friends on Steam, others have been joining the game’s earliest test in droves, with tens of thousands making it one of the top titles on the platform before it even got a name.

Now, it’s finally official and we can discuss it without fear of being booted from the preview build. Deadlock’s Steam page suddenly went live on August 23, with no announcement or fanfare of any kind, keeping in line with its rollout thus far.

While the Steam page is now live and the Deadlock title is official, we’re otherwise none the wiser as to what it’s all about. There’s no set release date, no system requirements, no further intel on how the game plays, nor any further advice on how hopeful players can join in.

“Deadlock is a multiplayer game in early development.” That brief description is the only bit of text on the entire Steam page. Accompanying it is a 22-second video panning down to the street level of the game’s lone map, with one particular character standing in the foreground.

No dialogue to ponder, no tease of more to come in the immediate future, just a vague snippet to set the tone.

For the time being, nothing else has changed beyond the fact a Steam page is now live. The only way to get into the Deadlock test is by having a friend invite you directly. Though with this first confirmation from Valve, devs could be gearing up to open the floodgates any day now.

With no restrictions on what can be shared, however, content creators have already rushed to capitalize on the intrigue. Mere minutes after the store page went live, tens of thousands of viewers are already flooding the most popular Twitch channels.

We’ll be sure to keep our eyes peeled for any further developments as Valve’s FPS MOBA steps out of the shadows.