Valorant update 6.05 patch notes: Gekko updates, bug fixes & more

Valorant‘s new patch 6.05 is live and brings subtle changes related to Gekko. It also includes several bug fixes, performance updates, and more. So, here’s a rundown of everything included with the new 6.05 patch notes in Valorant.

With only a week since Gekko’s introduction to Valorant, Riot has a new batch of reinforcements ready to improve the gameplay. Valorant’s Episode 6 Act 2 went live with the release of patch 6.04 and that included the sixth initiator, along with several other new additions.

Valorant’s patch 6.05 brings several updates for Gekko and his creatures, performance updates, bug fixes, and a lot more. Having said that, let’s dive in and check out all the changes and new additions with update 6.04 in the game.

Riot Games Wingman can come in really handy during 1v1 situations.

Valorant update 6.05: Gekko updates and bug fixes

Riot has improved Wingman’s Plant and Defuse targeting for higher locations. They have also improved the audio cues for his other abilities like Mosh Pit and Dizzy. You can now distinguish whether opponent Gekko‘s plasma blasts are directed toward you or an ally.

Along with Gekko’s updates, this patch also focuses on several other issues that include a crosshair fix, social bugs, and a lot more. A new metric will also now allow players to track when their machines are Render Thread bound.

Here are the full patch notes for update 6.05 according to the official release from Riot Games.

Gekko

Wingman’s (Q) Plant and Defuse targeting has been improved in order to target higher locations.

Audio Improvements Added audio variations for Mosh Pit’s (C) explosions Audio improvements for Dizzy’s (E) plasma blasts, which will help you easily identify if it’s flying towards you or towards an ally while in the air

VFX Improvements Added VFX to when Gekko is reclaiming an orb, as well as when the globule reclaim is complete Improved visuals for enemy creature globules Improved performance in Agent Select



Performance Updates

Added “CPU Wait GPU Time” metric to performance settings in order to help players track when their machines are Render Thread bound

Bugs

Agent

Gekko

Fixed a bug where Wingman wasn’t taking melee damage

Fixed a bug where ally Gekko orbs were showing up as white outside of custom Replication.

Fixed multiple animation issues across all abilities.

Fixed UI on Gekko’s ultimate staying on screen if the round ended while you’re possessing Thrash.

Fixed a bug where Wingman wasn’t able to defuse the Spike after using Swap Team command in a Custom game.

Fixed a bug where Wingman Spike plant casting allowed him to run too far of a distance if cast in midair.

Fixed a bug where damage from Mosh Pit was avoidable while crouch jumping in the pit.

Fixed bug where Wingman’s torso wouldn’t trigger Cypher’s Trapwire (C).

Fixed a bug where the wrong animation played while casting Wingman.

Fixed a bug where Gekko wasn’t able to plant in Spike Rush if Wingman was stopped from planting.

Fixed display name of “Mosh Pit” showing up as “Mosh’s Pit”.

Gameplay Systems

Fixed a crosshair issue where the Import button is grayed out if the you have 10 or more saved crosshair profiles The maximum number of profiles is still 15.

Fixed a bug with damage-over-time area abilities where players could crouch jump to avoid damage.

Performance

Used Memory performance metric now updates when Total Memory performance metric is disabled.

Social

Fixed a bug where in cases of bad platform disconnection, players would appear more than once in the friends list.

Fixed a bug where voice tooltips were sometimes incorrectly rendered when turning Party/Team voice chat on and off.

Fixed a bug where the invite menu would sometimes flicker.

Fixed a bug where unfriending an online player wouldn’t update the count of online friends.

Fixed a bug where when a player enables Auto-Reject friend requests, any pending friend requests would still appear. Pending friend requests will now be auto-rejected when this setting is enabled.

Fixed a bug where the system notification confirming a sent friend request would sometimes show whitespace.

Fixed a bug to add a message notifying players that they will also be banned from playing competitive queue if they currently have a comms ban.

So, there you have it — that’s everything included in Valorant update 6.05 patch notes. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:

