Valorant update 6.01 patch notes: Lotus map changes, bug fixes & more

Valorant’s first patch for Episode 6 Act 1 is here with update 6.01 and there aren’t too many changes after the launch of a brand new Episode. Here is everything you need to know about the latest patch notes for Valorant.

Valorant update 6.01 has arrived as the first patch for Episode 6 Act 1 and has brought the new map, Lotus into the active matchmaking pool for both, unranked as well as competitive. However, no Agents have been affected by this patch, thus leaving our Agent tier list unchanged.

Given that 6.01 is the first patch of this Episode, a fairly small update was widely expected and that is exactly what Riot has delivered. Having said that, let’s dive in and check out everything that was implemented with the new update.

Riot Games Valorant’s new Lotus map is now available in the regular matchmaking pool.

One of the smaller patches in Valorant’s history, update 6.01 not only brings the introduction of Lotus to regular matchmaking but also removes the Replication game mode for the time being. However, you can still try out the Replication game mode using the custom game option.

On top of these, Riot has also implemented several bug fixes with this update that not only affect the Gameplay Systems but also make several quality-of-life improvements to Lotus.

With that being said, here’s the full list of changes in Valorant update 6.01 according to the official patch notes.

Lotus

The volume for the rotating doors has been reduced while rotating.

The Lotus-only queue has been removed.

Lotus will now be included in the map rotation for Unrated and Competitive.

Replication

Replication has been removed from the Modes queue.

Although we are shelving Replication temporarily, it is still available via the custom game option.

Bug Fixes

Gameplay Systems

Fixed a bug where occasionally the third-person flashed visual indicator on an Agent’s head wasn’t in sync with the actual flash duration. (i.e. Omen’s Paranoia [Q], Phoenix’s Curveball [Q]).

Fixed a bug where the Spike would be invisible and attempting to equip the Spike would fail after changing from Defender to Attacker in a Custom Game and picking up the Spike.

Fixed a bug where you were unable to plant the Spike after reconnecting to a match where they died while disconnected.

Fixed a bug that, while using the Marshall, prevented full reloading between shots if auto-scoping is enabled.

Maps

Lotus The boost exploit in the back of B Site has been removed. You can no longer get stuck in the rotating doors. Breach can now use abilities on both rotating doors. The destructible door located at A Link now has working vision cones. The Spike can no longer get lost in the back of A Site. Fixed a broken Spike plant spot on A Site.



So, there you have it, that's everything included in Valorant update 6.01 patch notes.

