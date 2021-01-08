Valorant trick reveals how you can easily boost teammates to high ground

Boosting isn’t a proper feature in Valorant, though this surprisingly simple trick will ensure you get to the high ground with ease every time.
While the likes of Counter-Strike enabled players to boost on top of their teammates, the interaction has never played a major role in Valorant. Jumping on your allies’ heads will simply push you off to the side.
You’ll never peek a corner and see two players standing on top of each other in Riot’s tactical FPS. However, boosting can come in handy when trying to reach some innovative spots on a number of maps.
Rather than having to rely on a particular movement ability, there’s actually a simple way to reach the high ground through a new boosting trick. Here’s how it’s done.
Any Agent can reach a number of high ground vantage points with this boosting trick.
“It almost seems like Riot intentionally cut boosting out of the game,” Valorant YouTuber ‘Sovereign Guides’ admitted. While the standard approach won’t work, they’ve figured out a new method that “works every single time.”
For this trick to work, you’re obviously going to need two players on the same page in the pre-round phase. One player needs to wedge themselves into a corner between a wall and a higher ledge. Next, turn and face that ledge you’re trying to boost up towards.
Meanwhile, the other player follows in a similar fashion. The Agent helping you reach the high ground needs to wedge themselves next to you and the ledge.
Once again, they must aim at the ledge before crouching, holding down their ‘W’ key, and then a directional input – either ‘A’ or ‘D’ depending on which side the ally is on. If they are to your right, they will hold down the ‘A’ key as though they’re trying to walk into you.
While they have all three keys held down, it’s back to you to make this trick work. You’ll have to hold ‘W’ while looking at the ledge. Jump and then immediately hold down your crouch key until the ‘apex of your jump.’
Doing this just right will get you onto the high ground on your first attempt every time. It can take a few seconds to set up, but it’ll be the most consistent method of boosting teammates.
A new TFT set means new TFT battle pass. Festival of Beasts is here, and the Fates II pass is up for grabs, with dozens of rewards bundled into a package you slowly open as you play the game more. Here’s what you need to know about the Set 4.5 pass.
TFT Festival of Beasts is finally live on PBE, with over 20 champions being added in, a host of new traits, and a heap of changes on the current Fates set.
It also means a new battle pass is primed to grind. If you’re looking to max out your pass as soon as possible, or just seeing if purchasing it is worth it for you, we’ve got all you need to know right here.
The Festival of Beasts is here, and TFT is getting a huge overhaul.
How much does the battle pass cost?
The TFT Fates II Pass has two tracks — a free version, and the Pass+. Obviously, the free version doesn’t cost a dime. However, you’ll have limited access to rewards. The free track has a few emotes on offer, but that’s about it.
The Pass+ will set you back 1295 RP, around $10, and you get a ton of content if you grind it all of the way to the end. You can unlock Little Legend eggs, Star Shards, new Arenas and more. You’ll also be given the Dumpling Sprite Little Legend for free just by purchasing the pass.
The Pass+ is available in a bundle as well alongside limited-edition Little Legend eggs and new Arenas, varying in price from 2260 RP ($17.99) to 10,380 RP ($79.99).
How many tiers are there in the TFT Fates II battle pass?
There are 45 tiers in the TFT Fates II pass, exactly the same as the first battle pass of Set 4, players can expect around 45 tiers of rewards. The XP grind has been equalized out to around 26,000 XP, which can take a few weeks of grinding to get.
However, given the pass is around for a couple of months, if you take your time you’ll be fine. Plus, you’ll be even more set if you complete some of the missions. Riot often sets aside weekly and set-long missions worth a chunk of XP just by playing the game. We’ve listed some of them below.
TFT Fates Act 2 missions
Mission
Objective
Reward
Welcome to Fates Act 2!
Play a match of TFT Fates Act 2
150 Pass XP
Fable Weaver
Activate the 3 Fabled trait
150 Pass XP
Sanguine Rule
Activate the 3 Slayer trait
150 Pass XP
The Dragon Within
Activate the 6 Dragonsoul trait
150 Pass XP
Syphon Starter
Activate the 4 Syphoner trait
150 Pass XP
Critical Theory
Activate the 4 Executioner trait
150 Pass XP
World on Fire
Upgrade Brand to 3-star
150 Pass XP
Sound Judgment
Upgrade Kayle to 2-star
150 Pass XP
Shifting Cosmos
Upgrade Aurelion Sol to 2-star
150 Pass XP
Rebel and Lover
Upgrade Xayah to 2-star
150 Pass XP
Ready to Rocket
Upgrade Tristana to 3-star
150 Pass XP
Might of Lokfar
Upgrade Olaf to 2-star
150 Pass XP
Life and Death
Upgrade Nasus to 3-star
150 Pass XP
Let’s Dance
Upgrade Rakan to 3-star
150 Pass XP
Grand General
Upgrade Swain to 2-star
150 Pass XP
Forge God
Upgrade Ornn to 2-star
150 Pass XP
Endless Feast
Upgrade Cho’Gath to 2-star
150 Pass XP
Crimson Idol
Upgrade Vladimir to 3-star
150 Pass XP
Anchoring Bias
Upgrade Nautilus to 2-star
150 Pass XP
Always Bring Braum
Upgrade Braum to 3-star
150 Pass XP
Wings of Fury
Upgrade Shyvana to 2-star
150 Pass XP
Desert Rose
Upgrade Samira to 2-star
150 Pass XP
Mistress of Battle
Upgrade Sivir to 2-star
150 Pass XP
We Smile Forever
Upgrade Neeko to 2-star
150 Pass XP
Hand of Noxus
Upgrade Darius to 2-star
150 Pass XP
Into Battle
Upgrade Tryndamere to 2-star
150 Pass XP
What rewards are on offer?
With 45 tiers on offer, players should get ready to get the same amount in rewards. From Little Legends to Booms to Arena and Star Shards, you can customize your TFT experience as you grind through the battle pass.
All of the rewards have a distinct Chinese New Year flavor to them — fitting the Festival of Beasts itself and some of the game’s new additions. You can find the full details on them below.
Level
Reward
XP
Track
0
Dumpling Sprite
0
Pass+
1
Awesome Sauce Emote
100
Free
2
Dragon Charge Boom I
200
Pass+
3
30 Star Shards
300
Pass+
4
Festival of Beasts 2021 Egg
400
Pass+
5
Coin Rush Boom I
500
Pass+
6
Random Emote
700
Free
7
30 Star Shards
1,100
Pass+
8
Dragon Charge Boom II
1,400
Pass+
9
30 Star Shards
1,700
Pass+
10
Porcelain Bellswayer Egg
2,000
Pass+
11
Little Legend Egg 1-7
2,500
Free
12
Dragon Charge Boom III
3,000
Pass+
13
30 Star Shards
3,500
Pass+
14
Coin Rush Boom II
4,000
Pass+
15
Random Emote
4,500
Free
16
30 Star Shards
5,000
Pass+
17
Nimbus Cloud Boom I
5,500
Pass+
18
30 Star Shards
6,000
Pass+
19
Lunar Revel: Docks Arena
6,500
Pass+
20
Crushed It! Emote
7,000
Free
21
Coin Rush Boom III
7,500
Pass+
22
Festival of Beasts 2021 Egg
8,000
Pass+
23
30 Star Shards
8,500
Pass+
24
Nimbus Cloud Boom II
9,000
Pass+
25
Little Legend Egg 1-7
9,500
Free
26
30 Star Shards
10,000
Pass+
27
Mushroom Madness Boom I
10,500
Pass+
28
30 Star Shards
11,000
Pass+
29
Lunar Revel: Balcony Arena
11,500
Pass+
30
Random Emote
12,000
Free
31
Mushroom Madness Boom II
12,500
Pass+
32
30 Star Shards
13,000
Pass+
33
Nimbus Cloak Boom III
13,500
Pass+
34
Little Legend Egg 1-7
14,000
Pass+
35
30 Star Shards
14,500
Free
36
Mushroom Madness Boom III
15,000
Pass+
37
30 Star Shards
15,500
Pass+
38
Porcelain Bellswayer Egg
16,000
Pass+
39
Lunar Revel: Club Square Arena
17,000
Pass+
40
Festival of Beasts 2021 Egg
18,000
Free
41
Your Move Emote
19,500
Free
42
Little Legend Egg 1-7
21,500
Pass+
43
Festival of Beasts 2021 Egg
24,000
Pass+
44
Legendary Little Legend Egg
26,500
Pass+
When does the TFT Fates II battle pass expire?
The TFT Fates II battle pass will go live with patch 11.2, which is locked in for January 21. You still have a couple of weeks to get ready, complete your first battle pass on live, and test out the units on PBE.
Then, the grind kicks off, and you have until May 12 to do so. When that comes around, it’s likely Set 5 will be primed for release — it’s patch 11.10 release day — so get in quick!