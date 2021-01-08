Logo
Valorant trick reveals how you can easily boost teammates to high ground

Published: 8/Jan/2021 3:48

by Brad Norton
Boosting isn’t a proper feature in Valorant, though this surprisingly simple trick will ensure you get to the high ground with ease every time.

While the likes of Counter-Strike enabled players to boost on top of their teammates, the interaction has never played a major role in Valorant. Jumping on your allies’ heads will simply push you off to the side.

You’ll never peek a corner and see two players standing on top of each other in Riot’s tactical FPS. However, boosting can come in handy when trying to reach some innovative spots on a number of maps.

Rather than having to rely on a particular movement ability, there’s actually a simple way to reach the high ground through a new boosting trick. Here’s how it’s done.

Any Agent can reach a number of high ground vantage points with this boosting trick.

“It almost seems like Riot intentionally cut boosting out of the game,” Valorant YouTuber ‘Sovereign Guides’ admitted. While the standard approach won’t work, they’ve figured out a new method that “works every single time.”

For this trick to work, you’re obviously going to need two players on the same page in the pre-round phase. One player needs to wedge themselves into a corner between a wall and a higher ledge. Next, turn and face that ledge you’re trying to boost up towards.

Meanwhile, the other player follows in a similar fashion. The Agent helping you reach the high ground needs to wedge themselves next to you and the ledge. 

Once again, they must aim at the ledge before crouching, holding down their ‘W’ key, and then a directional input – either ‘A’ or ‘D’ depending on which side the ally is on. If they are to your right, they will hold down the ‘A’ key as though they’re trying to walk into you.

While they have all three keys held down, it’s back to you to make this trick work. You’ll have to hold ‘W’ while looking at the ledge. Jump and then immediately hold down your crouch key until the ‘apex of your jump.’

Doing this just right will get you onto the high ground on your first attempt every time. It can take a few seconds to set up, but it’ll be the most consistent method of boosting teammates. 

There’s no questioning whether or not it’ll work or leave you in a rough spot as the next round begins. It’s a proven, consistent method.

TFT Festival of Beasts battle pass: Set 4.5 rewards, missions, more

Published: 8/Jan/2021 2:45 Updated: 8/Jan/2021 2:46

by Andrew Amos
A new TFT set means new TFT battle pass. Festival of Beasts is here, and the Fates II pass is up for grabs, with dozens of rewards bundled into a package you slowly open as you play the game more. Here’s what you need to know about the Set 4.5 pass.

TFT Festival of Beasts is finally live on PBE, with over 20 champions being added in, a host of new traits, and a heap of changes on the current Fates set.

It also means a new battle pass is primed to grind. If you’re looking to max out your pass as soon as possible, or just seeing if purchasing it is worth it for you, we’ve got all you need to know right here.

TFT Fates Festival of Beasts header
The Festival of Beasts is here, and TFT is getting a huge overhaul.

How much does the battle pass cost?

The TFT Fates II Pass has two tracks ⁠— a free version, and the Pass+. Obviously, the free version doesn’t cost a dime. However, you’ll have limited access to rewards. The free track has a few emotes on offer, but that’s about it.

The Pass+ will set you back 1295 RP, around $10, and you get a ton of content if you grind it all of the way to the end. You can unlock Little Legend eggs, Star Shards, new Arenas and more. You’ll also be given the Dumpling Sprite Little Legend for free just by purchasing the pass.

The Pass+ is available in a bundle as well alongside limited-edition Little Legend eggs and new Arenas, varying in price from 2260 RP ($17.99) to 10,380 RP ($79.99).

How many tiers are there in the TFT Fates II battle pass?

There are 45 tiers in the TFT Fates II pass, exactly the same as the first battle pass of Set 4, players can expect around 45 tiers of rewards. The XP grind has been equalized out to around 26,000 XP, which can take a few weeks of grinding to get.

However, given the pass is around for a couple of months, if you take your time you’ll be fine. Plus, you’ll be even more set if you complete some of the missions. Riot often sets aside weekly and set-long missions worth a chunk of XP just by playing the game. We’ve listed some of them below.

TFT Fates Act 2 missions

Mission Objective Reward
Welcome to Fates Act 2! Play a match of TFT Fates Act 2 150 Pass XP
Fable Weaver Activate the 3 Fabled trait 150 Pass XP
Sanguine Rule Activate the 3 Slayer trait 150 Pass XP
The Dragon Within Activate the 6 Dragonsoul trait 150 Pass XP
Syphon Starter Activate the 4 Syphoner trait 150 Pass XP
Critical Theory Activate the 4 Executioner trait 150 Pass XP
World on Fire Upgrade Brand to 3-star 150 Pass XP
Sound Judgment Upgrade Kayle to 2-star 150 Pass XP
Shifting Cosmos Upgrade Aurelion Sol to 2-star 150 Pass XP
Rebel and Lover Upgrade Xayah to 2-star 150 Pass XP
Ready to Rocket Upgrade Tristana to 3-star 150 Pass XP
Might of Lokfar Upgrade Olaf to 2-star 150 Pass XP
Life and Death Upgrade Nasus to 3-star 150 Pass XP
Let’s Dance Upgrade Rakan to 3-star 150 Pass XP
Grand General Upgrade Swain to 2-star 150 Pass XP
Forge God Upgrade Ornn to 2-star 150 Pass XP
Endless Feast Upgrade Cho’Gath to 2-star 150 Pass XP
Crimson Idol Upgrade Vladimir to 3-star 150 Pass XP
Anchoring Bias Upgrade Nautilus to 2-star 150 Pass XP
Always Bring Braum Upgrade Braum to 3-star 150 Pass XP
Wings of Fury Upgrade Shyvana to 2-star 150 Pass XP
Desert Rose Upgrade Samira to 2-star 150 Pass XP
Mistress of Battle Upgrade Sivir to 2-star 150 Pass XP
We Smile Forever Upgrade Neeko to 2-star 150 Pass XP
Hand of Noxus Upgrade Darius to 2-star 150 Pass XP
Into Battle Upgrade Tryndamere to 2-star 150 Pass XP

What rewards are on offer?

With 45 tiers on offer, players should get ready to get the same amount in rewards. From Little Legends to Booms to Arena and Star Shards, you can customize your TFT experience as you grind through the battle pass.

All of the rewards have a distinct Chinese New Year flavor to them ⁠— fitting the Festival of Beasts itself and some of the game’s new additions. You can find the full details on them below.

Level Reward XP Track
0 Dumpling Sprite 0 Pass+
1 Awesome Sauce Emote 100 Free
2 Dragon Charge Boom I 200 Pass+
3 30 Star Shards 300 Pass+
4 Festival of Beasts 2021 Egg 400 Pass+
5 Coin Rush Boom I 500 Pass+
6 Random Emote 700 Free
7 30 Star Shards 1,100 Pass+
8 Dragon Charge Boom II 1,400 Pass+
9 30 Star Shards 1,700 Pass+
10 Porcelain Bellswayer Egg 2,000 Pass+
11 Little Legend Egg 1-7 2,500 Free
12 Dragon Charge Boom III 3,000 Pass+
13 30 Star Shards 3,500 Pass+
14 Coin Rush Boom II 4,000 Pass+
15 Random Emote 4,500 Free
16 30 Star Shards 5,000 Pass+
17 Nimbus Cloud Boom I 5,500 Pass+
18 30 Star Shards 6,000 Pass+
19 Lunar Revel: Docks Arena 6,500 Pass+
20 Crushed It! Emote 7,000 Free
21 Coin Rush Boom III 7,500 Pass+
22 Festival of Beasts 2021 Egg 8,000 Pass+
23 30 Star Shards 8,500 Pass+
24 Nimbus Cloud Boom II 9,000 Pass+
25 Little Legend Egg 1-7 9,500 Free
26 30 Star Shards 10,000 Pass+
27 Mushroom Madness Boom I 10,500 Pass+
28 30 Star Shards 11,000 Pass+
29 Lunar Revel: Balcony Arena 11,500 Pass+
30 Random Emote 12,000 Free
31 Mushroom Madness Boom II 12,500 Pass+
32 30 Star Shards 13,000 Pass+
33 Nimbus Cloak Boom III 13,500 Pass+
34 Little Legend Egg 1-7 14,000 Pass+
35 30 Star Shards 14,500 Free
36 Mushroom Madness Boom III 15,000 Pass+
37 30 Star Shards 15,500 Pass+
38 Porcelain Bellswayer Egg 16,000 Pass+
39 Lunar Revel: Club Square Arena 17,000 Pass+
40 Festival of Beasts 2021 Egg 18,000 Free
41 Your Move Emote 19,500 Free
42 Little Legend Egg 1-7 21,500 Pass+
43 Festival of Beasts 2021 Egg 24,000 Pass+
44 Legendary Little Legend Egg 26,500 Pass+

When does the TFT Fates II battle pass expire?

The TFT Fates II battle pass will go live with patch 11.2, which is locked in for January 21. You still have a couple of weeks to get ready, complete your first battle pass on live, and test out the units on PBE.

Then, the grind kicks off, and you have until May 12 to do so. When that comes around, it’s likely Set 5 will be primed for release — it’s patch 11.10 release day — so get in quick!