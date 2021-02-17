Logo
Gaming

Valheim update 0.145.6 patch notes: Forest Crypt fixes, save system tweaks, more

Published: 17/Feb/2021 13:22

by James Busby
Valheim
Iron Gate AB

Share

Valheim

The latest update for Valheim has just dropped, bringing with it a host of new bugfixes and quality of life improvements. 

Valheim continues to prove incredibly popular as players from around the world flock to its procedurally generated biomes. Not only does this brutally hard game offer the usual base building and crafting, but it also features numerous bosses and enemies that aim to make your Viking adventure far from smooth. Just like every early access game, Valheim is constantly receiving a steady stream of content updates. 

The latest 0.145.6 patch may be small, but it has helped to iron out a few of the game’s kinks. There are fixes for the forest crypt, dedicated server CPU usage, and changes to the save system. Hopefully, this update will make Valehim more of a smoother experience, so make sure you download the patch and check out the notes below. 

Valheim 0.145.6 patch notes

Valheim patch
Iron Gate AB
The latest Valheim patch is aimed at fixing the game’s current issues.

While the Valheim patch notes may be relatively small, they have helped to fix a lot of areas that proved to be rather frustrating. Perhaps the biggest fix is to the game’s broken world handling, which exits instead of loading up an empty world. 

There’s also the addition of a dedicated server CPU usage fix that should help clear up any nasty FPS drops. You can see the full list of Valheim patch notes below.

  • Disable google analytics
  • Updated Unity engine
  • Forest crypt fixes
  • Credits updated
  • Save system returned to old-new
  • Pickables sync fix (stones,carrots etc)
  • Dedicated server CPU usage fix (Framerate limiter)
  • Hearth smoke building fix
  • Save system tweaks
  • Console “save” function can be used remotely if player is added to admin list
  • Autosave every 20min (instead of 30min)
  • Manual join IP function (dedicated servers only)
  • Extra tombstone checks ( to prevent them from disappearing )
  • Better broken world handling ( crash/exit instead of loading an empty world )
  • Localization fixes

So, there you have it, a list of the changes in the Valheim 0.145.6 update. For more Valheim news and guides, be sure to check out our hub.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev breaks down why Caustic is so hard to balance

Published: 17/Feb/2021 13:16

by Jacob Hale
Respawn Entertainment

Share

With calls constantly growing for a Caustic nerf in Apex Legends, one dev has explained why he’s such a tough character to balance — so it sounds like we might be waiting a while longer.

Caustic’s abilities are incredibly frustrating to play against, making entering rooms or confined spaces almost impossible to navigate when he’s involved.

This is especially true when late into the game, with the ring closing and being forced into ever-smaller spaces.

Apex Legends players call for Caustic nerf

User AadrianN_ posted the clip below to Reddit, showing a ring that worked perfectly for Caustic’s gas grenade ult, leaving his opponent with absolutely no choice but to die. One player went on to ask what the counter would even be.

Social distancing with my man Caustic from r/apexlegends

This is a question many have asked about the powerful character, but now we actually have a bit more insight into why a nerf isn’t coming quite as quickly as some would have hoped.

“Once you get to this exact situation, there isn’t one [a counter], and that f**king sucks,” explained lead game designer Daniel Klein. “We don’t exactly have a solution yet. Creating a shootable central thing for the ult, like Horizon, would work but it’s such a heavy handed fix (and would probably require us making barrels destructible post-trigger because otherwise they’re just better than the ult).”

“Caustic mains exist and deserve to have fun”

Klein expanded on his point by questioning what you can give Caustic in return to keep him balanced, before adding that “we can’t just make him an unpickable character either. You may not like them, but Caustic mains exist and deserve to have fun too.”

Respawn dev explains why it's so difficult to nerf caustic
Reddit: DanielZKlein
Nerfing Caustic in Apex Legends is proving to be a difficult job for Respawn.

Klein’s points definitely make sense, and pose a huge issue for the devs as to the best way to nerf Caustic but not make him absolutely useless.

All in all, it seems like somewhat of a headache for both player and developer, but the folks at Respawn are clearly capable of making this work — it all just comes down to how best to do so.

Without doubt a Caustic nerf is due to arrive at some point, the biggest question right now is how exactly that looks.