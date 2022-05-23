US Labor Board claims Activison-Blizzard illegally threatened staff

Prosecutors from the US Labor Board have claimed that Activision-Blizzard “illegally” threatened staff and had a social media policy that went against worker’s rights.

On Monday, May 23, the US Labor Board said that their prosecutors had determined Activision-Blizzard illegally confronted staff trying to unionize.

In addition, they claimed the company also had a social media policy that went against workers’ rights.

Now, Activision Blizzard is being asked to settle or face more consequences.

Activision Blizzard faces US Labor Board complaint

According to a report from Bloomberg, unless the company settles, the National Labor Relations Board will issue a complaint from the Los Angeles-based regional director.

How much money Activision-Blizzard would be required to settle for to avoid having a complaint filed is unknown at the time of writing.

The publisher has yet to comment on the NLRB’s claim.

The latest complaint against Activision-Blizzard comes the same day that the Labor Board starts to count votes from Raven Software employees on whether or not to unionize.

Raven employees previously asked Microsoft to support unionization efforts when news of the merger between them and Activision Blizzard went public as well.