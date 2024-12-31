Upcoming Marvel Rivals collab joins forces with other popular Marvel games

The next Marvel Rivals collaboration is set to be a joint celebration across a number of existing Marvel games, and it starts imminently.

Marvel Rivals has shattered all expectations upon release and is showing no signs of slowing down. While instantly topping the charts as one of Steam’s most-played games, it’s only gotten bigger as more than 20 million players have jumped in to check out the new hero shooter.

Of course, being a live-service game, this early period is just the beginning of what devs have in store over the coming months and years. Already we’ve learned a great deal about new characters and cosmetics on the way thanks to some early leaks, but that’s not all.

Article continues after ad

In-game events are a huge part of the experience too, so naturally, a fair few are lined up to keep the hype train on its tracks until Season 1 arrives. Next on the calendar is a unique celebration that incorporates a number of existing Marvel games into Marvel Rivals.

Article continues after ad

Three Marvel games collaborating with Marvel Rivals

The Marvel Games banner has produced dozens of smash-hits over the years, from Ultimate Alliance to Midnight Suns and Guardians of the Galaxy. Also under the label are a number of popular mobile titles, and that’s where this Marvel Rivals collaboration comes into play.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Rivals is set to crossover with Marvel Future Fight, Marvel Puzzle Quest, and Marvel Snap all at once. This event is set to begin on Friday, January 3, 2025.

For now, it’s unclear exactly what it might look like, but it’s safe to expect a number of fresh cosmetics at the very least. It’s also likely the collab works both ways, bringing Marvel Rivals content into Future Fight, Puzzle Quest, and Snap.

We’ve already seen leaked additions for Snap bringing Rivals characters into the trading card game, so expect similar for the other games too.

Article continues after ad

There’s currently no telling just how long the crossover may last, but as it all kicks off soon, we’re sure to learn plenty more in the coming days.