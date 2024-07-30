All unreleased characters in Zenless Zone Zero: Everything we know

Zenless Zone Zero still features a lot of unreleased characters, so here’s everything you need to know about the game’s upcoming units.

Every major Zenless Zone Zero version update adds new characters to the game’s ever-growing roster. Not only does this keep the game feeling fresh, but each new unit creates gameplay opportunities that shake up the meta.

After all, having access to the best characters can greatly improve your overall damage output in the game. So, whether you’re saving your Polychromes for future banners or just want to know which units are scheduled to be released, then our handy hub has you covered.

Qingyi

Qingyi is an upcoming S-rank Electric who uses her extendable nunchucks to deliver shocking surprises to her enemies. She’s also a member of the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team, the faction in charge of keeping New Eridu’s streets safe.

She famously appeared alongside Jane Doe, Seth Lowell, and Zhu Yuan in the ZZZ release trailer. While the devs have yet to reveal her element, leakers have found that Qingyi is an Electric character.

You can read more about her leaked kit and abilities via our Qingyi hub here.

Jane Doe

According to reliable leaks, Jane Doe also known as “mouse girl” is an S-tier Physical Anomaly character. Like Qingyi, Jane Doe is a Criminal Investigation Special Response Team member.

This S-tier unit is known for her lightning-fast attacks and crit-based abilities that drastically raise her lethality in combat. If that wasn’t exciting enough, Jane Doe’s Special Skill enables the character to leap into the air, juggling her enemies with lethal kicks.

You can read more about Jane Doe here.

Seth Lowell

Zenless Zone Zero leakers have revealed that Seth is an Electric Defense character who can utilize tanky shields and deadly parries. His charged attacks also send out high amounts of electrical energy, while also giving him brief periods of invulnerability.

Seth Lowell is also the final member of the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team.

You can read all about his leaked abilities and full kit breakdown here.

Hoshimi Miyabi

Hoshimi Miyabi is a Slash-type Ice character and head of Section 6, a Faction that is known for its dealings with the Hollows. Miyabi is also the youngest member of the Void Hunter group and the successor of a renowned martial arts family in New Eridu.

As expected from a character with so many accolades, Miyabi is extremely skilled in the ways of the blade and uses her master swordsmanship to deliver a flurry of slashing attacks.

Read all about Hoshimi Miyabi’s abilities and full kit here.

Asaba Harumasa

Asaba Harumasa is a member of Section 6 and also appears to wield a weapon that looks like a sword/bow. During the ZZZ trailer, we see Harusama seemingly firing an arrow into his enemy before detaching the two blades.

It’s currently unclear whether he will use both ranged and melee attacks, but he could be classified as a sword unit while still having access to bow abilities. After all, HoYoverse has used a similar playstyle before in Genshin Impact, where Childe summons both swords and a bow.

Yanagi

Yanagi is also a member of Section 6 who appeared in the ZZZ’s official release trailer. According to current leaks, the pink-haired character will be an S-rank Electric Anomaly unit.

She also appears to wield a long polearm, giving her extra reach when it comes to attacking her enemies.

Lighter

Lighter is another character who appears in the release trailer. He doesn’t seem to have a weapon but is instead shown with a golden gauntlet. In the brief moment we see him, Lighter is shown readying a punch which suggests he will rely on his fists in combat.

Idol faction members

Back on May 14, 2024, HoYoverse officially revealed details about the new Virtual Idol faction that will be coming to the game. The developers announced this news on the official Zenless Zone Zero BiliBili account, where they unveiled official concept art for the three members.

While we don’t know much about these mysterious characters, the devs did give the following descriptions:

A lead singer who wants to ignite everyone’s enthusiasm with his singing.

An artist who is born to be the focus of the stage.

A creator with delicate emotions and great talent.

If you want to know more about the Zenless Zone Zero’s Idol faction, be sure to check out our hub here for more information.

As always, we’ll update this article as and when new characters and details are released, so be sure to check back here regularly. In the meantime, head over to our Zenless Zone Zero codes page to get your hands on some free items.