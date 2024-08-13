Undisputed boxing game roster: All male & female fighters in every weight class

The highly anticipated Undisputed boxing game is drawing close to its full release and we’ve got the full rundown on every fighter set to appear on the roster at launch.

It’s been quite some time since boxing games reigned supreme. The last Fight Night release from EA was well over a decade ago. But now, a new contender is rising up the ranks.

Announced in 2020, Undisputed garnered plenty of attention during its early access period. Now gearing up for its full release on October 11, 2024, we already have a good idea of what to expect from the full roster.

With dozens of legendary figures rounding out “the largest roster ever”, there’s plenty for boxing fans new and old to be excited about. From modern icons like Oleksandr Usyk, Terence Crawford, and Canelo Alvarez to Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, and many more, it’s a stacked lineup. Here’s the full overview to get you up to speed.

Male fighters

Heavyweight

Muhammad Ali

Tyson Fury

Oleksandr Usyk

Larry Holmes

Riddick Bowe

Tommy Morrison

Floyd Patterson

Joe Luis

Deontay Wilder

Rocky Marciano

David Adeleye

Joe Frazier

Roy Jones Jr

Joe Joyce

Eddie Hall

Frank Bruno

Cruiserweight

Oleksandr Usyk

Rocky Marciano

Patrick Rokohl

Roy Jones Jr

Johnny Nelson

Lyndon Arthur

Lawrence Okolie

Enzo Maccarinelli

Light Heavyweight

Canelo Alvarez

Lerrone Richards

Joe Calzaghe

Patrick Rokohl

Roy Jones Jr

Lyndon Arthur

Enzo Maccarinelli

Nigel Benn

Middleweight

Canelo Alvarez

Amir Khan

Lerrone Richards

Joe Calzaghe

Daniel Jacobs

Sugar Ray Leonard

Shawn Porter

Ryan Rhodes

Patrick Rokohl

Roy Jones Jr

Sugar Ray Robinson

Kell Brook

George Groves

Carl Froch

Conor Benn

Nigel Benn

Welterweight

Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford

Arturo Gatti

Amir Khan

Sugar Ray Leonard

Shawn Porter

Ryan Rhodes

Ricky Hatton

Sugar Ray Robinson

Micky Ward

Kell Brook

Josh Taylor

George Davey

Michael McKinson

Conor Benn

Dalton Smith

Lightweight

Terence Crawford

Arturo Gatti

Amir Khan

Kevin Kelley

Xu Can

Aadam Hamed

Vasiliy Lomachenko

Ryan Garcia

Ricky Hatton

Sugar Ray Robinson

Micky Ward

Josh Taylor

Jorge Linares

Jono Carroll

Jordan Gill

Anthony Crolla

Dalton Smith

Featherweight

Arturo Gatti

Kevin Kelley

Xu Can

Carl Frampton

Vasiliy Lomachenko

Scott Quigg

Ryan Garcia

Jorge Linares

Jono Carroll

Jordan Gill

Hopey Price

Anthony Crolla

Josh Warrington

Kid Galahad

Bantamweight

Carl Frampton

Scott Quigg

Jorge Linares

Hopey Price

Charlie Edwards

Sunny Edwards

Kid Galahad

Female fighters

Welterweight

Katie Taylor

Claressa Shields

Franchon Crews Dezurn

Terri Harper

Natasha Jonas

Jessica McCaskill

Alicia Napoleon

Cecilia Braekhus

Lightweight

Katie Taylor

Seniesa Estrada

Heather Hardy

Terri Harper

Sophie Alisch

Natasha Jonas

Jessica McCaskill

Delfine Persoon

Ebanie Bridges

Chantelle Cameron

Jelena Mrdjenovich

While that’s the full Undisputed boxing game roster as it stands for now, there’s every chance we’ll see more fighters join the mix in future updates. We’ll be sure to keep you posted here as any new details emerge.