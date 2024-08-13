Undisputed boxing game roster: All male & female fighters in every weight class

Undisputed boxing game roster: All male & female fighters in every weight classDeep Silver
The highly anticipated Undisputed boxing game is drawing close to its full release and we’ve got the full rundown on every fighter set to appear on the roster at launch.
It’s been quite some time since boxing games reigned supreme. The last Fight Night release from EA was well over a decade ago. But now, a new contender is rising up the ranks.
Announced in 2020, Undisputed garnered plenty of attention during its early access period. Now gearing up for its full release on October 11, 2024, we already have a good idea of what to expect from the full roster.
With dozens of legendary figures rounding out “the largest roster ever”, there’s plenty for boxing fans new and old to be excited about. From modern icons like Oleksandr Usyk, Terence Crawford, and Canelo Alvarez to Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, and many more, it’s a stacked lineup. Here’s the full overview to get you up to speed.
Male fighters
Heavyweight
- Muhammad Ali
- Tyson Fury
- Oleksandr Usyk
- Larry Holmes
- Riddick Bowe
- Tommy Morrison
- Floyd Patterson
- Joe Luis
- Deontay Wilder
- Rocky Marciano
- David Adeleye
- Joe Frazier
- Roy Jones Jr
- Joe Joyce
- Eddie Hall
- Frank Bruno
Cruiserweight
- Oleksandr Usyk
- Rocky Marciano
- Patrick Rokohl
- Roy Jones Jr
- Johnny Nelson
- Lyndon Arthur
- Lawrence Okolie
- Enzo Maccarinelli
Light Heavyweight
- Canelo Alvarez
- Lerrone Richards
- Joe Calzaghe
- Patrick Rokohl
- Roy Jones Jr
- Lyndon Arthur
- Enzo Maccarinelli
- Nigel Benn
Middleweight
- Canelo Alvarez
- Amir Khan
- Lerrone Richards
- Joe Calzaghe
- Daniel Jacobs
- Sugar Ray Leonard
- Shawn Porter
- Ryan Rhodes
- Patrick Rokohl
- Roy Jones Jr
- Sugar Ray Robinson
- Kell Brook
- George Groves
- Carl Froch
- Conor Benn
- Nigel Benn
Welterweight
- Canelo Alvarez
- Terence Crawford
- Arturo Gatti
- Amir Khan
- Sugar Ray Leonard
- Shawn Porter
- Ryan Rhodes
- Ricky Hatton
- Sugar Ray Robinson
- Micky Ward
- Kell Brook
- Josh Taylor
- George Davey
- Michael McKinson
- Conor Benn
- Dalton Smith
Lightweight
- Terence Crawford
- Arturo Gatti
- Amir Khan
- Kevin Kelley
- Xu Can
- Aadam Hamed
- Vasiliy Lomachenko
- Ryan Garcia
- Ricky Hatton
- Sugar Ray Robinson
- Micky Ward
- Josh Taylor
- Jorge Linares
- Jono Carroll
- Jordan Gill
- Anthony Crolla
- Dalton Smith
Featherweight
- Arturo Gatti
- Kevin Kelley
- Xu Can
- Carl Frampton
- Vasiliy Lomachenko
- Scott Quigg
- Ryan Garcia
- Jorge Linares
- Jono Carroll
- Jordan Gill
- Hopey Price
- Anthony Crolla
- Josh Warrington
- Kid Galahad
Bantamweight
- Carl Frampton
- Scott Quigg
- Jorge Linares
- Hopey Price
- Charlie Edwards
- Sunny Edwards
- Kid Galahad
Female fighters
Welterweight
- Katie Taylor
- Claressa Shields
- Franchon Crews Dezurn
- Terri Harper
- Natasha Jonas
- Jessica McCaskill
- Alicia Napoleon
- Cecilia Braekhus
Lightweight
- Katie Taylor
- Seniesa Estrada
- Heather Hardy
- Terri Harper
- Sophie Alisch
- Natasha Jonas
- Jessica McCaskill
- Delfine Persoon
- Ebanie Bridges
- Chantelle Cameron
- Jelena Mrdjenovich
While that’s the full Undisputed boxing game roster as it stands for now, there’s every chance we’ll see more fighters join the mix in future updates. We’ll be sure to keep you posted here as any new details emerge.