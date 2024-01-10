Undertale creator references infamous Game Theory in farewell to MatPat

MatPat has announced his retirement from content creation, and Undertale creator Toby Fox has said his farewells with a reference to an infamous Game Theory video.

The Game Theorists YouTube channel is commonly associated with series like Five Nights at Freddy’s, but it also produced some massively popular videos based on Undertale, which is a game that’s ripe for theories and fanon.

The second most popular Undertale Game Theory video (with over 13 million views) claims that Sans is actually Ness from EarthBound, or rather the version of Ness who never returned home in Toby Fox’s EarthBound Halloween Hack.

Undertale fans have mocked the “Sans is Ness” theory for years due to various inaccuracies and assumptions it makes, to the point where it has gained memetic status among the fanbase. Now, the creator of Undertale is getting in on the fun for one last goodbye.

Toby Fox said goodbye to MatPat with a reference to the infamous “Sans is Ness” theory

MatPat has announced his retirement from content creation, having worked on Game Theory and other channels for over thirteen years. Toby Fox has said goodbye with a message on his Twitter/X page, referencing the infamous Undertale Game Theory video.

The tweet depicts Sans and Papyrus wearing Ness-style outfits, sporting his red cap and striped yellow shirt. Fortunately, the tweet doesn’t confirm whether Sans is actually Ness, which would have been one final gift from Fox to MatPat.

Funnily enough, Sans and Ness did eventually meet, in a manner of speaking, as Sans became a Mii Gunner costume in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. One of Sakurai’s Twitter posts actually showed Ness and Sans together, which some thought was a reference to the Game Theory video.

While Toby Fox and MatPat did have minor Twitter drama years ago (regarding a game called Heartbound), there’s no denying that the Game Theory videos brought a ton of attention and promotion to Undertale, regardless of whether you agreed with them.

MatPat retired while Deltarune (Undertale’s quasi-sequel in an alternate universe) is ongoing, so we’ll never hear his theories about its story. Fortunately, plenty of YouTubers will be willing to take up the mantle and possibly make strong arguments for Susie secretly being Terra from Final Fantasy VI.

