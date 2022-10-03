Underrated Cold War AR “decimates” enemies after Warzone Season 5 Reloaded buff

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

Warzone guru WhosImmortal has unveiled a loadout for an underused Cold War AR that “decimates” enemies after receiving a damage buff in Season 5 Reloaded.

The arrival of Season 5 Reloaded marks the end of an era as Warzone’s final major update before Raven Software moves onto the game’s upcoming sequel.

In this last patch, the devs took the time to buff and balance many of the title’s forgotten weapons, bringing old guns from the past back into the fold.

Well, realizing this, Warzone guru WhosImmortal began experimenting with some of these guns and identified that one particular Cold War rifle was the perfect rifle for Rebirth Island.

Revealing that the weapon “decimates” opponents after its Season 5 Reloaded buff, this gun is well-worth using if you want an option that deletes enemies at medium range.

Treyarch/Activision The EM2 has an extremely low pick rate of 0.3%.

Best EM2 loadout in Warzone Season 5

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 25.8″ Task Force

25.8″ Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: 40 Rnd

While evaluating the best Warzone loadouts for Rebirth Island, WhosImmortal took the time to highlight the power of the recently buffed EM2.

Claiming that the Cold War AR “decimates” at medium range thanks to buffs to its headshot multiplier in Season 5 Reloaded, this gun is perfect for racking up countless kills.

Not only that, but the EM2 also has the highest KD ratio in the game according to WZRanked, despite only having a 0.3% pick rate.

To capitalize on the gun’s powerful TTK, WhosImmortal’s build maximizes the weapon’s damage and attempts to bolster its heavy recoil pattern.

Topic starts at 6:22

Alongside the EM2, we recommend utilizing the Overkill perk so you can run a meta SMG. This will give you an extremely versatile loadout that can outmatch enemies in any location on Rebirth Island.

While there are countless SMG options available, WhosImmortal opts for the Marco 5, but the MP40 and Armaguerra 43 are also great choices.

So, don’t hesitate to test this setup out in your Warzone matches, and see if you can pick a few wins with this loadout on Rebirth Island.

Who knows, you may even end up breaking your own personal kill record if this class fits your playstyle.