Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes – Release Date, platforms, characters

Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes is the hotly anticipated sequel to the 2012 fighting game of the same name. We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the game, including release date, platforms, and characters.

Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes is developed by FRENCH-BREAD and Arc System Works. This game is a sequel to a title originally released in arcades by SEGA in 2012. The game was later released on consoles by Arc System Works in 2014, and it made its way to PC in 2016.

It is a popular franchise that features amazing visuals, nail-biting matches, and some fascinating characters. The upcoming sequel develops on its predecessors in numerous ways, which makes the title more newbie-friendly, as well as adding crucial online components such as rollback netcode.

As always, veterans will also have a lot to look forward to as the game will add new moves, brand-new mechanics, and new characters to try. Here is everything you need to know about Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes.

Contents

Arc System Works Under Night In-Birth II will release in January 2024

Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes will be released on January 24, 2024, worldwide.

Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes – Platforms

Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. Unfortunately, there is no information regarding an Xbox release for the title.

Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes – Characters

You will be able to access a total of 24 characters with brand-new visuals. The characters you will get to play are as follows:

Hyde

Linne

Waldstein

Carmine

Orie

Gordeau

Merkava

Vatista

Seth

Yuzuriha

Hilda

Chaos

Nanase

Byakuya

Phonon

Mika

Wagner

Enkidu

Londrekia

Tsurugi

Kaguya

Kuon

Eltnum

Akatsuki

Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes – Editions

There are two different editions of the game available for purchase. One of them is the standard edition and the other is the “Deluxe” edition. As of the time of writing, the Deluxe Edition of the game is limited to digital versions only.

You also receive bonuses for pre-ordering the game. The rewards for all of them have been listed below:

Pre-order bonus

Character Season Pass

Deluxe Edition bonus

Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes base game

25 Announcer Characters Set

Character Season Pass

Where to buy Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes

Amazon currently has pre-orders available for the game, across all platforms. Just note that the Deluxe Edition is currently digital-only.

This is all you need to know about Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out the hubs for some of our other games at Dexerto.

