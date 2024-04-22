Ubisoft’s The Crew Motorsports slashes price as reviews are disabled days after Steam launch

Ubisoft’s The Crew Motorsports has slashed its price by half and disabled recent reviews just three days after its Steam launch following the controversial death of its predecessor.

As The Crew Motorfest geared up for its Steam release on April 19, Ubisoft found themselves in hot waters as players found their copies of The Crew, the predecessor to Motorfest, being revoked.

The 2014 racing game shut its servers on March 31, however, players found that they were unable to download their copies of the original The Crew. Since the game was a racing MMO, with the server shut down, it is completely unplayable.

And as The Crew Motorsport looks to replace its predecessors, arriving at the Steam store, it sees its first week of launch start off with a bad start.

On The Crew Motorsport’s Steam store page, its price has been slashed in half, with the game sitting at a Mixed review.

Usually in a Steam store page, its review section would show the ratings of recent reviews posted of the game, however, at the time of writing, it has been taken down, most likely by Steam.

Many of the player reviews does not paint a good picture of the game, with most reviews decrying Ubisoft’s shutting down of the original The Crew, with one player’s review just being a link to Forza Horizon 5.

One commenter surmised many player’s feelings towards Ubisoft’s approach to the situation by quoting Philippe Tremblay’s controversial statement from earlier this year, suggesting gamers to get “comfortable” not owning their games.

To add on to The Crew Motorfest’s problems, as the game launched on Steam, the platform is having a 50% sale for Forza Horizon 5, meaning players can easily check out their main competitor for a cheaper price.