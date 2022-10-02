Ubisoft working to bring Stadia games to PC following cloud gaming service shutdown

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

Ubisoft says they are working to bring Stadia games to PC via Ubisoft Connect as the Google-owned cloud gaming service is set to shut down.

Google shocked the world on September 29 when the company revealed they were shutting down their cloud-based gaming service Google Stadia.

Stadia, which was just released back in November 2019, is already set to be discontinued on January 18, 2023, less than three years after the platform originally launch.

Now, with extremely short notice, gaming companies are scrambling to figure out how to keep their player base from the soon-to-be-defunct platform happy.

Google Google is pulling Stadia off the market.

Ubisoft to use Ubisoft Connect to bring Stadia games to PC

Ubisoft announced that the gaming giant would be using their digital service Ubisoft Connect to help Stadia players bring their games over to PC.

The announcement came just a day after Google revealed Stadia would be pulled off the market in January 2023.

The company said, “While Stadia will shut down on January 18, 2023, we’re happy to share that we’re working to bring the games you own on Stadia to PC through Ubisoft Connect. We’ll have more to share regarding specific details as well as the impact for Ubisoft+ subscribers at a later date.”

Ubisoft didn’t reveal a date for when the migration to PC would be available for Stadia players but stay tuned from now until mid-January as the company will provide an update at some point.

As the shocking Stadia news continues to play out, more and more gaming companies will reckon with audiences of players that will have no home after the service shuts down for good.